Top 10 best-selling used vehicles in the U.S. in 2022

The Ford F-150 dominates both new and used sales Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    We take a look at the list of the top 10 best-selling used vehicles in the U.S. in 2022

•    Pickup trucks are as popular pre-owned as they are new.

•    Only two cars make the top 10: the Honda Civic and Toyota Camry.

•    In Hawaii, as is often the case, the Toyota Tacoma is the most popular used vehicle.

While it’s more common for us to check out data regarding sales of new vehicles, pre-owned vehicle are interesting in their own right. There are always the usual players, but the order can be surprising, and some models prove more popular pre-owned than new. 

Figures for the US market were recently released and the iSeeCars outlet, as it does every year, did an analysis. First, the impressive total of used vehicles that actually changed hands, estimated at 36 million last year. Remember that 2022 was a year in which prices were on the rise and inventories were lower than normal. 

2020 Ram 1500 Limited
Photo: V.Aubé
2020 Ram 1500 Limited

Not surprisingly, the most popular used vehicles are often the same ones that are popular in the new model market. We thus find Ford's F-Series pickups leading the way with more than 650,000 transactions on the used market last year. The F-150 alone accounted for 3.3 percent of total used vehicle sales. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500 took second and third place with 2.8 and 2.3 percent of sales respectively, the same order as in the new-vehicle market. 

Here's the ranking of the top 10 sellers in the used-vehicle market in 2022 in the United States. 

.ModelPercentage of overall sales
 Ford F-1503.3 percent
 Chevrolet Silverado 15002.8 percent
 Ram 15002.3 percent
 Chevrolet Equinox2.2 percent
 Honda Civic1.8 percent
 Toyota Camry1.7 percent
 Toyota RAV41.7 percent
 Nissan Rogue1.7 percent
 Ford Escape1.5 percent
 Jeep Grand Cherokee1.5 percent

Note that of the vehicles on this list, the RAV4, Camry, Equinox, Rogue, Grand Cherokee, Escape and Civic were all among the top 25 best-selling new models.

Nissan Rogue
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Nissan Rogue

What we don't see much of here yet electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. We'll have to wait for more distribution in the new-vehicle market to see them appear in large numbers on the pre-owned side. 

iSeeCars also took a look at the popularity of specific models in certain states, which reveals regional hot spots. So while the Ford F-150 was the most popular vehicle in most states, the Toyota Tacoma led the way in Hawaii, while the Toyota Corolla was the best-selling used car in Florida - surely acquired by many retirees looking for a small, economical and reliable car for their transportation needs in the Sunshine State.

Toyota Corolla
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Corolla

