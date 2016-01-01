We know that Toyota and Subaru are working on the next generation of the BRZ/86 duo – but now we also know that it will take another two or three years to even see what form the next generation of the models takes.

In the meantime, the companies behind them will have to demonstrate some ingenious creativity to continue promoting the current versions. At Subaru, the strategy starts with the return of a tS version for the year 2020. However, production of the special edition will be limited to just 50 units for all of Canada.

FIFTY! Five-oh.

The more performance-oriented variant was designed by Subaru Tecnica International, Inc. (STI), a division that knows how to satisfy driving enthusiasts.

That said, the tS will not carry under its hood a more powerful engine. The adjustments to improve performance have been made elsewhere. Subaru Canada sums up the changes to the model as follows:

"The BRZ tS features STI-adjustable SACHS coil springs and shock absorbers and STI flexible V-bars in the engine compartment. Stiffeners have been added to the chassis and cradle to improve steering precision. Braking is provided by Brembo disc brakes pinched by 4-piston calipers at the front and 2-piston calipers at the rear. » - Subaru Canada

The tS versions will be easy enough to recognize, mainly because they’ll all be dressed the same way, with a white ceramic finish. The same goes for the 18-inch matt bronze wheels, which will be fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires sized at 215/40R/18. They will also get a contrasting cherry-red colour on the front grille and rear bumper, and unique badges will be used to differentiate the mode further. The retractable mirrors and shark-type antenna will be black. Note that the model does not have fog lights; the space has been replaced by black covers.

On board, there’s Alcantara leather with red stitching. This colour is also present on the steering wheel, door interiors, dashboard and knee protectors. The seat belts are also red. In short, at the sight of this cocoon, no confusion will be possible.

The Subaru BRZ tS can already be ordered, so if you’re interested you may want to move fast. The asking price has been set at $33,795.