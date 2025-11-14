Subaru’s Race-Inspired BRZ STi Type RA Is for Japan Only

|

• Subaru unveils a race-inspired BRZ STi Type RA.

Some models just make some folks want want want. And when one of those is revealed, one of the first questions is, will it come to Canada? Subaru has just introduced one of those, and the answer to the question is, unfortunately, no. Meet the 2026 Subaru BRZ STi Sport Type RA.

| Photo: Subaru

Designed exclusively for the Japanese market, this special edition marks a direct return to Subaru's DNA: a lightweight, responsive coupe, inspired by racing experience. It also features several technologies taken directly from the Super Taikyu series, in which Subaru has been participating for years.

Powertrain of the Subaru BRZ STi Type RA

Under the hood, Subaru isn't changing anything much. The engine remains the 2.4L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder boxer mill already well-known in Canada. Officially, the brand confirms no power increase. As a reminder, the regular BRZ develops 232 hp.

However, the Type RA is distinguished by a series of revised internal parts: pistons, connecting rods, crankshaft, flywheel and even the clutch cover are lightened or redesigned. The goal is not raw power, but rather a sharper response, less vibration and more direct revving.

The chassis also undergoes its share of improvements. Subaru has added a ZF suspension developed for racing, which improves cornering stability. An STi rear brace increases structural rigidity, while a differential with improved cooling helps maintain consistency during intensive track use.

One of the features borrowed directly from race cars is the Shift Assist function, which allows shifting without lifting off the (gas) pedal, with automatic engine rev matching. 4-piston Brembo brakes with ventilated discs complete the package.

Design of the Subaru BRZ STi Type RA

Visually, the Type RA is easily distinguished thanks to its STI parts: front diffuser, rear diffuser, side skirts and an optional carbon-fibre wing. The 18-inch BBS wheels, offered in grey or matte bronze, add to the sporty look. The paint colours are limited to the classic WR Blue Pearl and Crystal White Pearl.

The real flaw of this car remains its aversion to trans-oceanic travel. The version is limited to 300 units, will unfortunately not be offered in Canada or the U.S. Here, Subaru will instead focus on the 2026 BRZ Limited and tS, models better suited to the North American market.

