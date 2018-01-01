We put to the test this spring and summer the new Toyo Proxes Sport A/S Tire. Today, part one.

When I purchased my 2007 Subaru Legacy GT Spec.B last spring, just a few weeks after the start of the pandemic, I was well aware that the tires installed on the 18-inch stock rims did not have a lot left to offer. For one, I was cognizant of their age, but on top of that a misalignment of the wheels had eaten away two of the four tires. Rest assured, a new Bilstein suspension and two alignments later, the sedan is now balanced and straight on the road.

For my second summer with the sedan, I decided to put to the test a set of good quality tires, but not ones that fit into the niche of high-performance summer tires, or even less semi-slicks designed for track use only. My Subaru Legacy is in good condition and still delivers decent performance, but I can’t say it has the get-up-and-go to take on a closed circuit track like the glorious Mont-Tremblant Circuit alongside Porsches and Ferraris.

Nevertheless, I have come to appreciate the discreet power of this car that will soon celebrate 15 years on the road. I also love the fact that this car is notably more comfortable than the Impreza WRX STI, for example.

Photo: V.Aubé The 2007 Subaru Legacy GT Spec.B, with the Toyo Proxes Sport A/S tire

This is why I was looking more for all-season tires, ones that would deliver enough grip for me to tackle tight corners with ease, without sacrificing comfort or my peaceful existence – high-performance tires can be much noisier on asphalt or even more so on concrete roads.

A new tire on the market

Toyo Tires launched its new Proxes Sport A/S (A/S for All-season) line earlier this winter, so I chose to throw my lot in with it. At first glance, this tireoffers a very linear footprint. It is an all-season tire after all.

Toyo says this new high-performance all-season model is aimed at drivers who are passionate about their sports cars. And according to Toyo Canada, it offers reliable braking and handling in wet and dry conditions.

Photo: Toyo The new Toyo Proxes Sport A/S tire

The improved performance is made possible by a new blend of special gum with newly developed silica. Cornering stability and more uniform braking meanwhile would be directly related to the tapered tread and ribbed design which creates a more even contact pressure with the road. In addition, the corrugated faceted sipes function to reduce irregular wear in addition to improving performance in dry and wet conditions.

Toyo offers the new Proxes Sport A/S in 89 sizes ranging from 16 to 22 inches in diameter, the tire which is also subject to an 80,000 km treadwear warranty for tires of dimension V and W, while the warranty goes to 65,000 km for the Y rating, like the tires installed on my car.

All that's left is for me to hit the road and see if these new tires do the trick! I will have more to report on my springtime activities riding on these new Toyos very soon, so stay tuned!