Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Long-Term Review of the New Toyo Proxes Sport A/S Tire: Part One

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We put to the test this spring and summer the new Toyo Proxes Sport A/S Tire. Today, part one.

When I purchased my 2007 Subaru Legacy GT Spec.B last spring, just a few weeks after the start of the pandemic, I was well aware that the tires installed on the 18-inch stock rims did not have a lot left to offer. For one, I was cognizant of their age, but on top of that a misalignment of the wheels had eaten away two of the four tires. Rest assured, a new Bilstein suspension and two alignments later, the sedan is now balanced and straight on the road.

For my second summer with the sedan, I decided to put to the test a set of good quality tires, but not ones that fit into the niche of high-performance summer tires, or even less semi-slicks designed for track use only. My Subaru Legacy is in good condition and still delivers decent performance, but I can’t say it has the get-up-and-go to take on a closed circuit track like the glorious Mont-Tremblant Circuit alongside Porsches and Ferraris.

Nevertheless, I have come to appreciate the discreet power of this car that will soon celebrate 15 years on the road. I also love the fact that this car is notably more comfortable than the Impreza WRX STI, for example.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The 2007 Subaru Legacy GT Spec.B, with the Toyo Proxes Sport A/S tire
Photo: V.Aubé
The 2007 Subaru Legacy GT Spec.B, with the Toyo Proxes Sport A/S tire

This is why I was looking more for all-season tires, ones that would deliver enough grip for me to tackle tight corners with ease, without sacrificing comfort or my peaceful existence – high-performance tires can be much noisier on asphalt or even more so on concrete roads.

A new tire on the market
Toyo Tires launched its new Proxes Sport A/S (A/S for All-season) line earlier this winter, so I chose to throw my lot in with it. At first glance, this tireoffers a very linear footprint. It is an all-season tire after all.

Toyo says this new high-performance all-season model is aimed at drivers who are passionate about their sports cars. And according to Toyo Canada, it offers reliable braking and handling in wet and dry conditions.

The new Toyo Proxes Sport A/S tire
Photo: Toyo
The new Toyo Proxes Sport A/S tire

The improved performance is made possible by a new blend of special gum with newly developed silica. Cornering stability and more uniform braking meanwhile would be directly related to the tapered tread and ribbed design which creates a more even contact pressure with the road. In addition, the corrugated faceted sipes function to reduce irregular wear in addition to improving performance in dry and wet conditions.

Toyo offers the new Proxes Sport A/S in 89 sizes ranging from 16 to 22 inches in diameter, the tire which is also subject to an 80,000 km treadwear warranty for tires of dimension V and W, while the warranty goes to 65,000 km for the Y rating, like the tires installed on my car.

All that's left is for me to hit the road and see if these new tires do the trick! I will have more to report on my springtime activities riding on these new Toyos very soon, so stay tuned!

The Toyo Proxes Sport A/S, in action
Photo: V.Aubé
The Toyo Proxes Sport A/S, in action

You May Also Like

2021 Subaru Forester Long-Term Review, Part 6: Tech That Wants Your Happiness

2021 Subaru Forester Long-Term Review, Part 6: Tech That ...

As part of our long-term review of the 2021 Subaru Forester, we get all touchy-feely with its technologies. Here is part 6 of our saga.

The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for Cars in Canada for 2021

The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for Cars in Canada f...

Spring is now solidly with us in Canada, even if this year it’s turning out to be, once again, utterly different. Auto123.com presents our buying guide to su...

Nokian Tyres Launches New One All-Season Tire

Nokian Tyres Launches New One All-Season Tire

Well-established in the global winter tire sector, including in Canada, Finnish manufacturer Nokian Tyres has set itself the mission of further solidifying i...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2021 Dodge Durango R/T
2021 Dodge Durango R/T Review: Not an SRT, Bu...
Review
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Top 17 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 202...
Article
2022 Infiniti QX55
2022 Infiniti QX55: 10 Things Worth Knowing
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying Sound
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs ...
Video
Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 