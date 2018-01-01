Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
End of the Line for the Toyota Avalon

Add another four-door to the list of victims swept away by the tidal wave of SUVs taking over the market. According to Automotive News, 2022 will be the last year for the Avalon, Toyota's largest sedan offering.

The plan had been for the Avalon to get a mid-cycle refresh next year. Instead, Toyota's procurement department sent a letter to suppliers announcing that production of the model would cease at the Toyota plant in Kentucky. Automotive News was able to confirm this decision with a company spokesperson.

The Avalon was introduced in 1995 as a replacement for the Cressida, a rear-wheel drive car that ended production in 1992. The new car was quite popular, though from the outset its demographic audience was skewed towards older people. The ride it delivered was never inspiring, but when it came to comfort, it always delivered. The current generation was far more interesting in every way, but the car simply wasn't popular anymore, which it hard to se how the Avalon could continue on for long.

Toyota Avalon, coffre
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Toyota Avalon, coffre

Those looking for a discreet and luxurious sedan that's super efficient will want to jump on an Avalon while they still can. If you’re a 4-door fitted with a 301-hp V6 and all-wheel drive, time is definitely not on your side.

So where will that leave the segment? The Camry will be there to fill the vacuum and welcome those devastated by the announcement of the Avalon's demise. Or would-be Avalon buyers can always do what most people do and turn to SUVs, like the future Grand Highlander that Toyota is planning. This could be the spiritual successor to the Avalon.

Besides, the full-size sedan segment has practically disappeared. The Nissan Maxima, Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger are the only survivors... for now.

Toyota Avalon, trois quarts arrière
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Avalon, trois quarts arrière

