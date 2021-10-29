Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Toyota Unveils the bZ4X in Production Version

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We've been waiting for it for a while and now it's finally been properly presented in final production form by its maker. Toyota unveiled today its first all-electric SUV, the bZ4X. Note that the model is not officially being unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which is putting number of reveals on this day.

As it happens, Subaru is showing the bZ4X's cousin, the Solterra, in the City of Angels. Remember that the models were developed in collaboration between the two companies.

Now, what have we learned about this SUV that will arrive in the middle of next year? A lot of things, mostly technical. We're going to save many of these things for when we test drive the model, especially since we'll be able to correlate what we're told with what happens on the road. We'll touch briefly on some of these features here, though.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Toyota bZ4X, profile
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ4X, profile

The style
We'd already seen the concept version of the bZ4X, so there wasn't much of a surprise at the unveiling. That said, the new images do paint a fuller picture of what we’re getting. What's striking is the Toyota signature, which is very present. We have the impression we're looking at the next generation of the RAV4.

It’s clear that special attention has been paid to aerodynamics, while the openings are kept to a minimum at the front and the model's profile is very tapered. As for the grille, it pretty clearly announces what kind of powertrain the vehicle features.

Some people will like the look of it, others not so much. It does has the merit of being recognizable, and we think it looks pretty good, all in all. The final version we’re meeting today is pretty close to the concept, with a few exceptions, like the wheels.

Toyota bZ4X, front
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ4X, front

The capabilities
Toyota's press release doesn't go into any detail on what kind of electric motor makes the bZ4X go.  The only capability announced is the range, estimated at around 400 km for the XLE version (with front-wheel drive). We know the model is built on Toyota’s new e-TNGA architecture, created specifically for EVs. The lithium-ion battery goes under the floor and benefits from a structure that will stiffen the whole structure of the vehicle. Toyota promises solid handling and a centre of gravity that will allow both sporty and reassuring driving.

Toyota is also promising something else, this time in terms of driveability. It confirmed the debut of a new all-wheel drive system including XMode and Grip-Control settings. There’s mention of light off-road driving capabilities - keep in mind that there is definitely some Subaru input in this model.

The company also explains that it has worked on improvements to make the energy-consuming elements of the car less energy-intensive in winter. These improvements include a heat pump system for the air conditioning, radiant heating for the feet and legs in the front and new systems for the heated seats and steering wheel.

Toyota bZ4X, interior
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ4X, interior

Inside
Inside, the presentation is really different from Toyota’s usual formula. The images speak for themselves, but pay attention to the instrument cluster within a new design that is offset from the driver. The result is a more spacious feel. On the centre console, the vertically arranged screen establishes itself as the nerve centre of the cabin. Also, Toyota promised that the structure of the vehicle means second-row occupants will enjoy more legroom, notably as a result of the flat floor.

On the technological front, the bZ4X will a bunch of Toyota innovations, not least among them the introduction of online updates. In particular, the navigation system will benefit from information from the cloud to help drivers avoid traffic jams. As for safety, the model will be the first of the company to receive the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite.

Toyota bZ4X, first-row seats
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ4X, first-row seats
Toyota bZ4X, second-row seats
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ4X, second-row seats

The bZ4X (the bZ stands for Toyota's Beyond Zero approach) is at the heart of the Japanese automaker's strategy to have 70 electrified models on the road around the world by 2025. Of these, 15 will be purely electric and seven will carry the bZ letters.

When the bZ4X joins the lineup next year, Toyota's lineup in Canada will consist of almost 40 percent partially or fully electrified models.

Toyota bZ4X, three-quarters rear
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ4X, three-quarters rear
Toyota bZ4X, rear
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ4X, rear
Toyota bZ4X, badging
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ4X, badging
Photos:Toyota
2023 Toyota bZ4X pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Toyota Gives New Details About its bZ4X Electric SUV

Toyota Gives New Details About its bZ4X Electric SUV

Toyota has shared further details about its first all-electric SUV, the bZ4X, and shown a version that is really getting close to the finished product. The m...

Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen has confirmed that another electric SUV will be joining its ID model lineup. The automaker has not confirmed whether the ID.8 will be sold in Nort...

Shanghai 2021: Toyota Presents the bZ4X, Its First All-Electric Model

Shanghai 2021: Toyota Presents the bZ4X, Its First All-El...

At the Shanghai Auto Show today, Toyota finally unveiled its first all-electric vehicle. The bZ4X SUV will be marketed in Canada, and it won’t be alone: we'r...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Volvo XC90
Survey Says: One-Third of Vehicle Owners Want...
Article
Central console of the 2021 GMC Sierra
No Heated Steering Wheel or Seats for Many 20...
Article
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 convertible
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Convertible Review: ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Porsche 356 Is Converted to All-Electric, Keeps its Manual Gearbox
A Porsche 356 Is Converted to...
Video
Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 