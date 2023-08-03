For the second time in three years, there are reports of a possible Corolla pickup being considered by Toyota. Is this new speculation serious?

Recall that when the Corolla Cross SUV was unveiled in June 2020, an independent artist had fun with Photoshop software to transform the subcompact SUV into a pickup truck.

That time, it was clear it wasn't serious, and nothing to do with Toyota itself.

Now the question of a Corolla pickup resurfaces, but it has to be taken more seriously. Automotive News, not in the habit of launching unsubstantiated stories reported a source telling it Toyota is considering a pickup truck based on the Corolla model family.

On the one hand, it’s hard to take all that seriously; but on the other, by migrating the name to an SUV, the Japanese automaker has opened a door. A pickup truck would be a logical follow-up.

However, don't contact your dealership to reserve one just yet. According to Automotive News, the project is still in its infancy. No definitive decision has yet been made. And even should the project get the green light, the outlet doesn't believe the model will see the light of day before 2027.

If that’s the timetable, the future small pickup will be based on the next-generation Corolla. The current model was introduced just before the turn of the decade.

Adding weight to this rumour is the fact that the market has seen other such products in recent years. Just think of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, but especially the Ford Maverick, the hybrid version has been a sales success. With its expertise in this field, Toyota could offer a strong competitor to Ford's proposal.

Only time will tell if the rumor of a Corolla pickup is true, but if it is, the resulting model could be a hit.

