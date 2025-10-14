The Next Toyota Corolla Could Be Electric

In anticipation of the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, Toyota has provided a glimpse of its future Corolla. And that was all it took for the rumour mill to go into overdrive.

After teasing a supercar prototype in recent days, Toyota is now tantalizing the loyal customers of its Japanese compact car with a sharp-looking new edition.

The images of the Corolla Concept show a vehicle that seems just about ready to go into production.

A detail that immediately jumps out is the small flap door on the front fender on the driver's side. It's rare to find the fuel tank door in that location. On the other hand, it's much more common for a charging port door to be positioned there.

| Photo: Toyota

Electrification on the menu?

It’s easy to conclude from that that the next-generation Toyota Corolla could be offered in an all-electric or else a plug-in hybrid version. Or perhaps even both. In either case, it would be an enhancement to the current lineup.

In terms of design, we also note the presence of pixel-style lights and very sleek side mirrors.

The Japan Mobility Show takes place from October 30th to Naovember 9th. It’s expected that major new models, including the Corolla Concept, will be unveiled on media day preceding the event.

A look back at the 12th-generation Toyota Corolla

The current-generation Corolla sedan has been offered since the 2020 model-year. A hatchback version is also available. The current catalog includes no fewer than 10 versions of the Corolla sedan for 2026. Its MSRP is set at $24,520 (estimated vehicle price: $27,815). Buyers can choose between a 2.0L gasoline engine and a 1.8L mill paired with hybrid technology. By selecting the hybrid, you can also opt for all-wheel drive.

| Photo: Toyota