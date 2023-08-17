In 2023, Toyota decided to offer a manual gearbox for the first time with its sporty GR Supra. Since then, the success has been incredible, with almost one in two buyers opting for the option.

We often hear that manual transmissions are doomed to disappear. That's true when you think of electric vehicles, but we heard the same thing 5 or 10 years ago, when fewer and fewer vehicles offered the option year after year.

The new 2023 Toyota GR Supra Photo: Toyota Canada

We keep hearing that this is due to a lack of enthusiast interest. This is partly true, as fewer buyers are interested in driving a car with a third pedal.

But the reality has always been that if you don't offer a manual transmission, interest in it will wane. And that's exactly what happened.

Interior of 2023 Toyota GR Supra Photo: Toyota Canada

It's understandable that manufacturers find it difficult to offer it with a vehicle when only 5% of buyers ask for it. On the other hand, it was sometimes offered only with a base model that was not very well equipped, which was of no interest to the buyer.

The case of the GR Supra 2023 is different. In fact, 47% of the 1,216 models sold since the introduction of the mechanical gearbox have been equipped with it. This information was confirmed to Road & Track magazine by a Toyota spokesperson.

Gear box of 2023 Toyota GR Supra Photo: Toyota Canada

Interestingly, it was the demand from enthusiasts that convinced Toyota to develop a manual transmission for the car. The enthusiasts themselves are very grateful to the company.

Toyota engineers told Road & Track in an exclusive interview that the transmission in question uses the BMW 3 Series transmission, but with M3 gearing. The linkage and gear selector are new, as is the Toyota-developed downshift rev-matching software. The centre console has been adjusted to make room for the selector, while the final drive ratio has been increased from 3.15 to 3.46.

Having tested a version equipped with this transmission, we can confirm that it's a pleasure to drive.