Toyota is recalling around a million Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to a sensor problem with the airbags, which could cause them not to deploy during a crash.

The company says a sensor located on the front passenger seat of the affected vehicles could be short-circuited due to a manufacturing defect. As a result, the airbag may not deploy as intended in certain types of collisions.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between 2020 and 2022. The following models are affected:

- 2020-2021 Toyota Avalon and Avalon hybrid

- 2020-2021 Toyota Corolla

- 2020-2021 Toyota Highlander and Highlander hybrid

- 2020-2021 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 hybrid

- 2020-2022 Toyota Camry and Camry hybrid

- 2021 Toyota Sienna

- 2021 Lexus ES 250

- 2020-2021 Lexus ES 350

- 2020-2021 Lexus RX 350 and RX 350h

- 2020-2022 Lexus ES 300h

2022 Lexus ES Photo: Lexus

Toyota says it will inform owners by mid-February. The models will be inspected and the sensors in question will be replaced free of charge if defective.

The recall does not currently appear on the Transport Canada website. We contacted Toyota to find out how many units were affected here. In all, we're talking about 99,965 vehicles in Canada.