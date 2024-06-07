Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Kia Recalls 462,869 Telluride SUVs Over Fire Risk

Le Kia Telluride 2023 | Photo: Kia
    Daniel Rufiange
     Kia is asking vehicle owners to park their vehicles outside, away from structures, until the problem is fixed.

    Kia has issued a recall of its Telluride SUVs (model-years 2020-2024) over a fire risk related to the power-adjustable front seats. The company also sent out an instruction to owners to park their vehicle outside and away from structures.

    In all, 462,869 vehicles are affected.

    Kia explains that the button used to move the power-adjust front seats forward or backward can become jammed or misaligned, causing the electric motor to overheat. The problem can occur either when the vehicle is parked or in motion.

    Le kia Telluride X-Line 2023
    Le kia Telluride X-Line 2023 | Photo: V.Aubé

    Overheating motors can trigger a fire, which of course poses a risk to the occupants. Owners are advised to watch out for seats that become impossible to adjust, or that continue to move even when the adjustment button is released. Smoke may also be visible.

    The affected vehicles were manufactured between January 9, 2019 and May 29, 2024, in other words since the model's entry into production.

    Kia plans to resolve the problem by asking dealers to install new brackets for the power seat switch covers and replace the buttons used to adjust them. Kia has provided no information about when it will be ready to start repairing vehicles.

    Owners of vehicles falling under the recall will be contacted starting July 30.

