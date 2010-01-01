Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Here are the 10 Most Made-in-the-USA Vehicles This Year

Ever wonder which vehicle models win the Made in America hit parade? In other words, which vehicles contain the most elements made in the USA? Well, there’s an organization that looks at just that.

Each year, the Kogod University School of Business produces a list of the most-American vehicles in the industry based on their elements made in-country.

For 2020, the Ford Ranger tops the list with 85 percent domestic content.

The Ford Ranger inherits the title from the automatic transmission version of the Chevrolet Corvette and the Chevrolet Volt, which is retiring this year. Introduced last year after an eight-year break with 61 percent domestic content, the 2020 Ranger is now equipped with an engine made in the USA and gets 70 percent of its parts from the U.S. and Canada - up from 50 percent previously.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2020 Chevrolet Camaro
Photo: Chevrolet
2020 Chevrolet Camaro

Overall, General Motors (GM)’s products racked up the highest domestic content score with 70.6 percent of the components making up its vehicles assembled in the U.S. - up from 70 percent last year and 58.2 percent across all models (those made in any country). Ford's domestic content increased from 70 percent to 67.6 percent for its U.S.-produced vehicles compared to 55 percent across its entire lineup. At FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), the percentage remained virtually unchanged with 64.1 percent interior content for U.S.-assembled vehicles and 55 percent for all other products.

Among foreign manufacturers, Honda is the most Americanized automaker with 62.6 percent of its U.S.-assembled vehicles consisting of domestic components. Volvo has the lowest score at 30 percent.

After the Ranger, the automatic transmission version of the Chevrolet Camaro was the second vehicle with the most domestic content at 83 percent. The Corvette, along with the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickup trucks, tied for third place at 82 percent. The Jeep Cherokee Latitude Trailhawk tied for fourth place with 78.5 percent domestic content.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Photo: Chevrolet
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

In fifth place, with 77.5 percent U.S. content, are five models in a tie: Ford Explorer (3.0L engine), Cadillac CT4 and CT5, and Tesla Model S and Y. Next comes the Cadillac XT4 with 77 percent. In seventh place with 76% are the Chevrolet Camaro with manual transmission, the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 SUVs and the GMC Acadia.
    
In eighth place, with 75.5 percent local content, are the Ford Expedition and Ford Mustang with 2.3L EcoBoost engine and 5.0L engine and automatic transmission. Behind them in ninth spot are the Ford F-150 (5.0L engine), Lincoln Aviator, Tesla Model 3 (extended-range version) and Tesla Model X with 75 percent domestic content.

2020 Lincoln Aviator
Photo: Lincoln
2020 Lincoln Aviator

Finally, in tenth place is the Jeep Cherokee with 74.5 percent American content.

Note the absence of any Buick, Ram, Chrysler or Dodge vehicles in the extended Top 10 ranking produced by the Kogod School of Business.

2020 Jeep Cherokee
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2020 Jeep Cherokee

