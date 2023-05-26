2023 Vinfast VF 8 in black Photo: VinFast

VinFast is recalling the entire first batch of VF 8 SUVs that were shipped to the U.S. That means that of the 999 units of the EV that first set foot (tire) on U.S. soil, 999 are being recalled.

The reason for the recall? A potential problem with the main display screen in the VF 8. According to a report by the NHTSA (National Traffic Safety Administration) in the U.S., the main screen could malfunction and go blank, and thus fail to display essential driving and safety information. Think speed indicator, or whether certain drive assist features are turned on and their current status. This can happen when the vehicle is stationary or worse, when it is in motion.

VinFast says it appears the second and only other batch of SUVs shipped to the U.S. are not affected by the problem.

The company says it has received reports of 18 instances of drivers reporting a blank screen, out of the fewer than 200 units that have actually been delivered to buyers.

The fix for the glitch can be done via an over-the-air update, which is good news. VinFast says that update was to be released this week, and the company will inform owners of affected vehicles by mail starting on May 29, so next Monday.

