Hanoi, Vietnam – Let’s agree that Vietnam is not on the list of typical destinations when it comes to discovering an automotive product. And yet, we were there recently, and precisely to discover new models. And a new manufacturer, even...

Because this fall, there will be a new player in the automotive world in North America, including Canada. Its name is Vinfast, and we'll have two electric SUVs from it to start with.

VF 8

The first is called the VF 8 and it's a two-row model with a format that puts in somewhere between the Acura RDX and the Mercedes-Benz GLE, to give you an idea. The all-electric SUV is aimed at the luxury market, and its starting price in Canada is set at $51,250. But take note, there will also be a monthly cost (still to be determined) for rental of the battery pack.

Photo: Vinfast Vinfast VF 9

VF 9

In the spring of 2023, the VF 9 three-row SUV will join the VF 8 with an entry price of $65,750. The battery will be a bit larger as will the format.

Who are Vinfast

The Vinfast automotive division is one of 48 subsidiaries of Vingroup. This large company now based in Vietnam was founded in 1993 in Ukraine under the name Technocom. In its early days its founder, Phạm Nhật Vượng, made his fortune in food with instant noodles, mainly under the brand name Mivina.

In 2000, the company launched its operations in Vietnam. It wasn’t until 2017 that the company founded its Vinfast automotive division in Vietnam.

Photo: Vinfast The Vinfast factory in Vietnam

22 months to build an ultra-modern factory

Vingroup has a reputation for moving very fast. Plant managers in Vietnam explained to us during our visit that decisions are made very quickly and construction is done quickly.

The company has purchased 1,280 ABB robots of the latest Schueler press machines. Vietnam plant manager Shaun Calvert emphasized the merits of Vinfast's approach: “Mr. Vuong only takes the best suppliers and doesn't change anything about the product. We contacted the best suppliers in each domain and for each elements - the paint factory, the robots, the presses - and in each case it was done two to three times faster than the GM manufacturers I worked with before in Germany and Australia.”

The plant we were in, which is in its third year of production, is ramping up production gradually, so for now it builds 207 vehicles a day on a single shift. Eventually, production will increase from 38 to 60 units per hour and gradually grow from 250,000 to 950,000 units per year by the end of 2023, if the popularity of the models warrants it.

Photo: Vinfast Insife the Vinfast factory in Vietnam

The assembly line is fully adaptable and can be fitted to manufacture both gasoline and electric models on the same line. At the moment the factory is building the VF e34 model, a Bolt EUV-type model that won’t be coming to our market.

Production of the VF 8 is now getting underway, and it be followed by the VF 9 and in 2025 by the VF 5, VF 6 and VF 7 - all fully electric models.

Vinfast will continue to produce until the end of 2022 gasoline models only sold in Vietnam; those Lux models are based on a BMW 5 Series and X5 with 4-cylinder engine.

Conquering the world with the VF 8 and VF 9

Vinfast confirmed its intentions to move out of Vietnam and into global markets with the announcement earlier this year of a $2 billion investment to build a plant near Raleigh, North Carolina, that will be able to build 150,000 vehicles a year right off the bat. Vinfast also intends to make an IPO that could bring $60 billion into its coffers, with the goal to finance building of another plant in Germany.

According to officials who will set up the plant in North Carolina, it could be much larger than the one in Vietnam and employ up to 12,000 workers. It would produce cars and SUVs for the North American market.

Photo: B.Charette The Vinfast VF 8

A serious approach

We had a brief encounter with a pre-production VF8 model on the plant grounds in Vietnam. We'll get a full test drive in May when a press launch with production models takes place in New York.

In the meantime, our first contact – lasting all of six minutes, by our count – did hint at the same rigorous approach as we saw for the manufacturing side of operations. Vinfast used the Pininfarina design studio for the design of the model, and we have to say it was pretty pleasing to us. Inside, there’s no way to miss the influence of BMW, which is a partner of Vinfast for its gasoline models. The layout is very similar to that of a 3 or 5 Series in terms of the layout of the controls and the general presentation of the cabin.

As far as power goes, the VF 8 model will come in two versions, Eco and Plus. Both models offer four-wheel drive and the same 82-kWh motor. The Eco model offers two motors totaling 130 kw while the Plus comes with two motors for 150 kw. This translates into 358 to 402 horsepower and 355 to 468 lb-ft of torque. 0-100 km/h acceleration time is between 5.5 and 5.9 seconds.

The Eco version is announced with the best range at 420 km, but the Plus version is not far behind at 400 km. Figures that are competitive in the current market. Vinfast will have a larger battery of 100 kWh in its VF 9 model (87 kWh usable).

Photo: Vinfast The interior of a Vinfast model

Google environment

Like Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, Vinfast has opted for a Google environment in its VF 8. By simply saying Hey Vinfast, you can access a large number of voice commands that allow you to book a hotel room, turn on your lights at home, change the radio station and even shop online.

As far as space is concerned, nothing to complain about. The VF 9 is as roomy as you’d expect an SUV of its dimensions to be.

You also get the usual suite of electronic driving aids, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 11 airbags. Vinfast and Amazon have also just announced that Alexa will be integrated into the VF 8 and VF 9 models.

A pre-production model is not representative of a fully developed model. Some shortcomings like controls and buttons that come off in your hand are not uncommon. Let's just say that for a model that still needed some refinement, we could already tell that Vinfast is doing things seriously in terms of design, performance and construction quality.

That said, delivering a driving impression on a 6-minute test drive is an impossible mission, especially with a pre-production model. What can be said is that Vinfast is demonstrating an ability to move much faster than the average manufacturer, without compromising quality. An asset that could come in handy in an EV universe in which things are already moving very quickly.

Photo: Vinfast Vinfast VF 9, from above

A first store in Quebec

Vinfast, which has brick-and-mortar dealerships in Vietnam, is following the lead of companies like Tesla and Polestar here, opening stores in key locations. A first store in the Montreal area is set to open in the fall of this year.

Vinfast products will be covered by a 10-year, 200,000 km warranty on everything, including the battery. Note also that the battery will be a mandatory rental for the first three years and the customer will then have the option to buy the battery or continue the rental in the fourth year.