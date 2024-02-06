Human stupidity seems to have no limits. A video that quickly went viral on the X platform shows the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck driving on public roads while using Apple's new Vision Pro virtual headset.

Needless to say, the video prompted a number of reactions, including one from the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg reiterated the need for drivers to be attentive at all times.

That he should need to repeat this is worrying.

In face, more than one video has appeared online showing people driving Teslas while wearing what appears to be Apple's new headset, recently launched on the market.

You can see it quite clearly in the clip, the driver seems busy performing other tasks as he gesticulates as if manipulating objects.

Virtual headset Photo: X (@SecretaryPete)

“Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times.” - Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary

Apple's Vision Pro headset was launched last week. It combines three-dimensional digital content with a view of the outside world.

The driver is therefore not completely blind to what's going on ahead, but their level of distraction is greatly amplified. Apple itself explains that headphones should not be used while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Again, the need to explain this and inform the public of the kind of risk it represents is worrying.

Let's just hope that no untoward accidents or deaths occur as a result of this new folly.