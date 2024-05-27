• A Tesla Cybertruck owner in Maine shared reactions he gets from other road users and pedestrians while driving his vehicle. It’s not always pretty.

The Tesla Cybertruck is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing vehicles to be launched in recent years. Some love it for its uniqueness, others call it the ugliest monstrosity ever put on the market. That Tesla boss Elon Musk is such a polarizing figure has only added fuel to the fire.

It's not the first time a vehicle has caused such a reaction, but even the Pontiac Aztek, which had its fans but mostly its ardent detractors, didn't cause this kind of stir.

The first Mainer to own a Tesla Cybertruck knew he was getting his hands on a controversial vehicle, but he didn’t anticipate the level of attention he would get at the wheel. Even less, the virulence of some of the reactions.

It's one thing to dislike a vehicle because of its style; it's quite another to attack an owner because of their choice.

A Tesla Cybertruck at a car meet in Maine, in April | Photo: YouTube/Japanese Minitruck

The Tesla Cybertruck, rear | Photo: YouTube/Japanese Minitruck

The Portland Press Herald reported recently on the travails of Travis Carter, who says he's been stared at, photographed, yelled at and even had vehicles apply the brakes suddenly in front of him as he drives near his home in the Portland area. His Tesla Cybertruck is one of only two currently registered in Maine.

Some folks ask questions about the truck, which is normal. One person spat on it, which shows a particular level of hatred, and is not, let’s agree, normal.

But Carter told the newspaper that the most common reaction has been… the middle finger. And it happens everywhere, “In passing, at red lights, people walking by.”

As time went on and Carter realized how many eyeballs were peeled on his truck wherever he went, he decided to take advantage of the attention: he stuck a QR code on his vehicle that links to his business, a local marijuana shop. Still, the attention has been so strong that he sometimes wonders about his purchase decision.

“People have taken my picture so much. I’m shy, so it has been a weird experience, where you pull up to a red light and every single person stares at you,” said Carter, who admits that his model isn't the prettiest, but he likes the fact that it's different. “It's so ugly it's cute.”