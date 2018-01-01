Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen has confirmed the arrival of another electric model that will be marketed under its ID banner. About the size of the Atlas SUV, the ID.8 hasn’t quite been confirmed yet for North America, but given that the Atlas was developed for our market, this seems almost certain.

Confirmation of the ID.8 came during a presentation by Volkswagen's top boss, Herbert Diess, that addressed the brand's plans. The announcement is not a surprise and it comes just a few months ago after the announcement of the ID.6. However, that model, which was presented last April at the Shanghai Motor Show, will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

The architecture of that future EV gives us an idea of the kind of range we might expect here. The ID.6 is expected to deliver a range of about 450 km and an output of 302 hp. The ID.8 will be based on the same platform as its ID. lineup siblings, the MEB (Modularer Elektrobaukasten).

There’s no indication yet when the company's largest electric SUV will make its debut, but we imagine it will be sooner rather than later. The ID.6 is expected to hit the Chinese market in 2022; it shouldn't be much longer for the ID.8. And we can also expect to see the EV at a North American show before then, perhaps even late this year or else sometime in 2022.

Stay tuned.