Rivian Will Work with VW on Next-Gen e-Golf

Volkswagen is taking a new step in its electric shift with the announcement of an all-electric eGolf planned for 2029. To design this new generation, the German manufacturer is relying on a strategic partnership with Rivian, in which it has invested $5.8 billion.

The objective of this alliance is to revolutionize the electronic architecture of future VW models by reducing the number of control units and optimizing software performance.

An electric platform

The future 2029 eGolf will be based on Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), an 800-volt architecture that will offer better energy efficiency and reduced charging times. A new "cell-to-pack" battery will improve energy density.

The integration of Rivian's technology will also allow the adoption of a zone architecture, which adapts the number of electronic zones according to the vehicle's range.

“Entry-level vehicles will only need one zone, while models like the electric Golf, may have three or four, depending on the features,” said Kai Grünitz, Technical Director of Volkswagen.

The 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf | Photo: Volkswagen

A strategic repositioning of production

Volkswagen confirms that the production of the future electric Golf will be in Wolfsburg, Germany, the brand's historic birthplace. In parallel, the production of the thermal Golf Mk8 will be transferred to Puebla, Mexico, a decision that aims to optimize costs and the management of the different ranges.

A major turning point for the Golf

With the next 2029 eGolf, Volkswagen intends to modernize its flagship model by integrating the latest electrical and software advances, while preserving its DNA. Thanks to the partnership with Rivian, the brand hopes to stand out in the premium electric compact segment and make the Golf EV a true global success.

It remains to be seen whether this strategy will appeal to Golf purists and EV enthusiasts.