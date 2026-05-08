Volkswagen Group has displaced Amazon to become the largest shareholder in California-based startup Rivian. According to recent SEC filings, the German automotive giant now holds a 15.9-percent stake in the EV maker, this as a result of an aggressive multibillion-dollar investment strategy aimed at securing its technological future.

A $5.8 Billion commitment

The transition follows a $1 billion share purchase executed by Volkswagen’s U.S. subsidiary on April 30. The transaction involved the acquisition of 62.9 million new shares at a price of $15.90 per share. This move is part of a broader $5.8 billion joint venture agreement signed in November 2024, structured to unlock funding in $1 billion increments as specific technical milestones are met.

And as it happens, one of those milestones was just met. The latest payout was triggered by the successful completion of winter testing for the joint venture’s “zonal architecture”. Prototype vehicles from Volkswagen, Audi and Scout Motors all passed validation, compelling VW to increase its stake. To date, the legacy automaker has invested roughly $3.3 billion of its total commitment.

Rivian's electric delivery van, produced for Amazon | Photo: Rivian

Displacing Amazon

For over five years, Amazon served as Rivian’s primary financial backer and most high-profile customer, notably ordering 100,000 electric delivery vans in 2019. While the e-commerce giant has not sold any of its 158.4 million shares, its influence has been diluted. So while it held a 20-percent stake at the time of Rivian’s 2021 IPO, Amazon now sits in second place with 11.8 percent of the expanded share count.

Software: The billion-dollar incentive

Volkswagen’s pivot toward Rivian is largely seen as a recovery effort following the failure of its in-house software division, Cariad. Software glitches and development delays have repeatedly forced VW to postpone its next-generation Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). By partnering with Rivian, the automaker gains immediate access to proven electrical architecture and software-defined vehicle expertise.

Product-wise, the first fruit of this partnership is expected to appear next year with the Volkswagen ID.Every1, an affordable electric city car. Eventually, the plan is for Rivian-developed software to underpin everything from the electric Golf to luxury Porsche models.

However, the relationship remains complex. By 2027, VW's stake could exceed 20 percent, potentially creating friction as VW’s newly revived Scout Motors brand prepares to compete directly with Rivian’s R1 and R2 lineups in the North American market.