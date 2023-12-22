Volkswagen Plans Electric Golf GTI for 2026

The current generation of the Golf GTI was introduced in the fall of 2021 (model year 2022). A refresh is expected for 2024, but Volkswagen is not surprisingly already looking further ahead, with plans to develop an electric Golf GTI.

Confirmation of that came this week from VW’s Chief Design Officer. Andreas Mindt announced via Instagram there are plans to launch a fully electric GTI in 2026. The post showed a sketch of the original Golf GTI alongside the recently unveiled ID.GTI concept.

Volkswagen Golf ID.GTI concept, rear Photo: Volkswagen

Here’s the message that accompanied the post:

“The Golf GTI was first unveiled at the 1975 Frankfurt Motor Show with a production run of 5000 units. To date, we have sold more than 2.8 million. In 2026, we will introduce an electric version of this iconic model.”

It’s no big surprise to see Volkswagen want to keep the Golf name alive, considering the strength that this name holds among enthusiasts.

The regular version of the electric Golf is expected in 2028, but it's worth repeating that since the turn of the decade, VW has continued to produce only the GTI and R performance variants of the Golf, not the base models.

We’ll also have to wait and see what kind of format Volkswagen has in mind for the future electric GTI model. In Europe, the automaker has presented the ID.2all concept, which is slightly smaller than the current Golf. The electric GTI of 2026 could go either way, or even somewhere else in terms of its dimensions.

One thing is certain, the model will undoubtedly be very performance-oriented and enjoyable to drive.