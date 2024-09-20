Volkswagen ID.4: Sales, Production Paused Over Door Issue

Earlier in September, Volkswagen announced the recall of some 100,000 units of its ID.4 electric SUV due to a problem with the electric door-opening mechanism.

A possible build-up of water inside the vehicle could reach the circuit boards, possibly leading to the doors opening without warning.

No accidents or injuries were reported in connection with the problem, but the company did receive some 135 warranty claims associated with it.

A repair procedure was in place, but when the recall was issued, the company was still working on new parts and the appropriate software code. However, since September 18, the problem has worsened to the point where the company has ordered a halt to sales of the model, as well as its production.

Regarding this decision, Volkswagen provided Road & Track magazine with the following statement:

“After extensive review, in response to the stop-sale of the ID.4, we will temporarily suspend production of the vehicle at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant until a remedy is available. While we address the issue, we are focused on doing right by our employees, dealers and consumers through this disruption.” - Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.4, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Around 200 plant employees will be temporarily laid off on September 23. Workers will receive 80 percent of their base pay and continue to enjoy benefits. The company is also looking at ways to support its dealers until a solution is found.

Volkswagen is adamant that this interruption in production does not alter its commitment to the ID.4 and its growing portfolio of electric vehicles.

As such, we'll be in San Francisco in mid-October to test-drive the ID. Buzz van; be sure to check back with us for full details.

Volkswagen advises owners of ID.4s to be on the lookout for any noise resembling the locking or unlocking of doors. Doors can unlock without warning, leading to them opening unexpectedly.

Concerned owners can also visit their dealer for a quick check.