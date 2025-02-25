When Auto123 took part in the launch of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz last October, there was general agreement among the automotive press: the model is too expensive.

The unique EV is certainly attractive, with its singular design, bright colours and configuration that evokes the 60s and VW’s mythical Type 2.

But there are limits to what appeal alone can do. In Canada, the two versions of the ID.Buzz are priced at around $77,000 and $83,000, before taxes. With taxes and a few unavoidable options, the total easily climbs to between $90,000 and $100,000.

In the U.S., consumers can choose from more versions, including some that are a little more stripped-down and less expensive. Even so, the base price of $61,545 USD does not make the model very affordable.

Volkswagen is beginning to understand this. The automaker had likely been banking on at least some consumers stepping up to pay the high entry fee for a unique, engaging vehicle – but it’s safe to say the company went a little too far. The reaction to the model has been tepid in terms of sales, and now U.S. dealers are starting to offer major price reductions.

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz, in San Francisco | Photo: D.Rufiange

The Motor1 site did some online research to see what's happening with the model. In Colorado, there are versions listing at prices reduced by anywhere from $11,350 to $48,581 USD. Even deeper discounts are being applied to a handful of 1st Edition 4Motion versions in New York. That version starts at $71,545 USD, but dealers are offering a discount of $15,250, bringing the price down to just over $57,000.

Clearly, the current context in the U.S. is not very favourable to electric vehicles, but the fact is the Buzz, which isn’t made in the U.S., wasn't eligible for the $7,500 American EV rebate - a rebate that is going to disappear anyways under the new administration.

In Canada, a quick search didn't turn up any significant discounts on the ID.Buzz; models found at dealerships are priced between $85,000 and $92,000.

But it’s not impossible adjustments could made on this side of the border. It's possible to see ID.Buzz on dealer lots, but not so much on the road.

Clearly, consumers are sending the company a message. It remains to be seen whether the company gets it.