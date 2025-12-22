The announcement was confirmed last week: German auto giant Volkswagen will not offer an ID. Buzz for the 2026 model-year in either Canada or the United States. That does not, however, mean the end of the model, despite its limited success on the market to date.

Thomas Tetzlaff, head of public relations for Volkswagen Canada, described the news as "speculative" in an email sent to Auto123.com on the matter.

While he didn’t deny the model’s absence for the coming model year, it is reportedly only temporary. "While we are not offering a 2026 model, it is because we are going to introduce the 2027 model a little earlier. We will have more details on this at the beginning of the new year," he explained.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Numerous rumours suggest that the ID. Buzz will be significantly modified for the 2027 model-year. It could offer greater range and, more importantly, benefit from a new marketing plan that will include offering more versions better suited to the needs of consumers.

Meek sales

In Canada, Volkswagen sold 597 units of the ID. Buzz as of the end of September, 2025. Most attribute those weak 9-month results to a high initial price ($77,495 CAD for the base version) and limited range; subsequent discounts reaching $21,000 failed to boost sales much. No official data is available for the period from October to December 2025, but deliveries had begun in late 2024 after several delays.

In 2024, only 39 ID. Buzz units were sold in Quebec, an EV hotbed, confirming a difficult start. Total Canadian sales for 2025 are expected to remain modest, with unsold stock reported at several dealerships.

The ID. Buzz, launched in late 2024, targets a nostalgic audience for whom the high-end pricing doesn’t really fit, and the absence of government incentives has hurt as well. Volkswagen has instead chosen to focus on the ID.4, which has seen much greater success with 3,872 units sold between January and September 2025.