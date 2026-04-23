Volkswagen has made a splash at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show with the presentation of the Jetta X concept. The all-electric SUV serves as the German auto giant’s introduction of its new Jetta EV sub-brand for China, a key market for it.

The venerable Jetta nameplate, known globally as a sensible compact sedan, is thus being repurposed for a completely different use: as a standalone, all-electric sub-brand, which we will never see the light of day of in North America.

A radical departure

With virtually no connection to the Jetta sedan that remains a mainstay gas-powered sedan in North America, other than the name, the Jetta brand takes an all-electric, but also more rugged approach.

As an independent entity co-managed by the VW Group and Chinese partner FAW, the Jetta brand bill be a purveyor in that market of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). That designation encompasses fully electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and range-extended electric vehicles (EREVs).

| Photo: Volkswagen

The Jetta X

The concept introduced in Beijing serves as the flagship for the new entity. The Jetta X adopts a boxy, rugged SUV silhouette. With short overhangs and a "Rivian-esque" upright stance, it signals a move toward affordable off-road styling — a trend currently sweeping the Chinese domestic market.

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

The interior of the Jetta X likewise reflects the specific demands of Chinese consumers, which VW Group China CEO Ralf Brandstaetter describes as “AI-first and connected.” The cockpit is minimalist and features a large central touchscreen as well as a dedicated display for the front passenger.

Notably, the vehicle is entirely devoid of Volkswagen badging. VW wants to use Jetta as an entry-level rival to domestic giants like BYD, essentially picking up the mantle from the Skoda brand, which recently exited the Chinese market.

More to come

Volkswagen has confirmed that the Jetta sub-brand will launch four NEV models by 2028, with the first production model — likely based on the X concept — slated to hit the market later this year.

Volkswagen has said it wants to use a "localized strategy" for China, a critically key market for it; the company wants to have 50 electrified models on the road there by 2030.

As for North America, there’s no chance any of these new Jetta-branded EVs make it to our shores, barring any drastic changes in VW’s plans in the coming years. Here, Volkswagen’s focus is instead on gas-powered models like the Atlas.

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen