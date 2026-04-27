Nissan’s presentation of the Terrano, Urban concepts at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show underscore the importance of China as both a key market and an innovation hub. The global debut of the two very different New Energy Vehicle (NEV) SUV concepts also marks a sharp acceleration in Nissan’s product offensive, with production versions of both scheduled to hit the market there within the next 12 months.

The Nissan Terrano concept | Photo: Nissan

Return of the Terrano

The bigger deal for many is the resurrection of the Terrano nameplate. Used in the 1980s and 90s for rugged versions of the Pathfinder, the name returns on a boxy, adventure-ready SUV that Nissan says builds on its deep off-road heritage.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

The concept features a “Modern Robust” design language, characterized by a vertical front end, short overhangs for better approach angles, and a distinctive lighting signature with rectangular LEDs. Rugged touches abound: integrated skid plates, orange recovery hooks, a futuristic roof rack with auxiliary projectors, and an exposed spare tire on the rear gate.

While technical specs remain under wraps, the Terrano is a plug-in hybrid likely sharing a 1.5L turbocharged powertrain with the Frontier Pro PHEV, targeting 429 hp and a significant electric-only range.

Le concept Nissan Urban | Photo: Nissan

The Urban SUV Concept

Contrasting the Terrano’s brawn is the Urban SUV PHEV Concept, a sleeker, more road-oriented crossover. Its design is an evolution of the newly launched NX8, featuring a smooth, grille-less front end and horizontal LED light bars that span the width of the vehicle.

The Urban SUV focuses on daily urban commuting, blending minimalist aesthetics with Nissan’s latest "Mobility Intelligence" tech. While Nissan has banned concealed door handles on new vehicles starting in 2027 to comply with upcoming Chinese safety standards, the production version of this concept is expected to integrate safety-first mechanical releases into its final design.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

China as a global export hub

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa emphasized that China is no longer just a domestic sales region, but a “global innovation and export hub.” And the automaker is already in the process of making that reality: Chinese-designed and -made models like the N7 sedan and NX8 SUV are slated for export to Latin America and the Middle East.

"Advanced technology must serve a clear purpose," Espinosa noted during the presentation. "China is central to bringing this belief to life."

The road ahead

Nissan plans to launch five new NEV models in China in the next year; that includes the production versions of the Terrano and Urban concepts.

An “export hub” China might be in the eyes of Nissan, but that doesn’t mean the Terrano name is coming to North America; barring any big-time changes of heart, it is not. But its design and PHEV technology provide a tantalizing preview of what may eventually influence the next-generation Pathfinder and Xterra.

By fiscal year 2030, Nissan aims to reach one million annual sales in China, betting that this mix of rugged heritage and urban innovation will reclaim its position in a market increasingly dominated by domestic players like BYD.