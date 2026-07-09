A massive industrial storm is brewing in Germany. Thousands of Volkswagen employees took to the streets in Germany on Thursday, staging nationwide protests against a restructuring plan being considered by the embattled auto giant. The table is being set for what could prove to be the largest corporate conflict in the history of the global automotive sector.

As executives met with the 10-brand group’s supervisory board to pitch an aggressive cost-cutting strategy, union leaders issued an ultimatum. “Whoever takes on the workers is risking a major conflict,” warned Thorsten Gröger, the lead negotiator for the powerful IG Metall union, outside the gates of VW’s historic Wolfsburg headquarters. “We will resist with all our might.”

Major job cuts, factory closures

Volkswagen's industrial footprint in Germany, long considered untouchable, is facing an unprecedented dismantling. While a late-2024 agreement with unions originally capped German job cuts at 50,000 and guaranteed no plant closures before 2030, CEO Oliver Blume warns that the economic outlook has worsened dramatically.

According to internal reports, the updated survival plan includes:

• Massive layoffs: Cutting up to 100,000 jobs globally, or roughly 15 percent of VW’s 630,000-strong workforce.

• Factory closures: Shutting down four major German production sites, reportedly including Hanover, Emden, Zwickau and Audi’s Neckarsulm plant.

• Corporate spin-offs: Restructuring or carving out the core Volkswagen brand to simplify the corporate hierarchy.

Volkswagen's Zwickau plant in Germany | Photo: Volkswagen

The scale of the cuts would eclipse General Motors’ historic reduction of 50,000 jobs during its 2009 bankruptcy.

No more business as usual

The German giant is battling a perfect storm of structural and geopolitical crises. Higher U.S. automotive tariffs are projected to sap €5 billion ($5.7 billion USD) annually, hitting premium brands Audi and Porsche the hardest.

Worse still is the collapse of VW’s dominant position in China, where nimbler domestic EV makers are winning on price and digital technology. Having comfortably delivered 11 million vehicles annually during its peak years, VW's global deliveries plummeted to barely nine million in 2025.

“Our business model of past decades no longer works,” Blume admitted plainly to shareholders, citing Europe’s high-cost manufacturing position.

Oliver Blume, Volkswagen Group CEO | Photo: Volkswagen

Hands tied

Pushing these measures through will trigger a protracted political and legal war. Ordinarily, VW's 20-member supervisory board is evenly split, but a recent corporate resignation has temporarily handed labor representatives a surprise majority. Furthermore, the state of Lower Saxony holds a substantial, legally protected stake in Volkswagen, giving local politicians the power to block any factory closures.

No immediate decisions were announced following Thursday's tense meeting, signaling the start of months of fierce negotiations.