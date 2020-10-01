It’s not just the vehicles of Swedish automaker Volvo that are going green. Volvo Canada today announced a partnership with Canadian green energy provider Bullfrog Power that will see the carmaker’s corporate office in Richmond Hill, Ontario powered by 100-percent green electricity.

Explained Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Canada, “At Volvo, sustainability is just as important as safety. Choosing to support our head office with 100 per cent renewable energy is a simple and effective way for us to demonstrate our commitment to a clean energy future.”

Bullfrog Power’s generators will put clean, pollution-free electricity onto the grid to match the amount of conventional power that Volvo uses at its Canadian head office. Bullfrog’s green energy comes from a blend of wind and low-impact hydro power sourced from new Canadian renewable energy facilities.

The move of course fits in tightly with the Volvo company’s goal of attaining climate neutrality in all its global operations by 2040. Recall that the automaker has also pledged to have fully electric vehicles account for half its worldwide sales by 2025, just four short years from now.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!