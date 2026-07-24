Volvo’s new all-electric EX60 will deliver greater range than any of the brand’s EVs has mustered up until now.

Official Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) certification for the 2027 Volvo EX60 P10 AWD has been confirmed and gives an estimated electric driving range of up to 531 km on a single charge.

The official figure surpasses Volvo’s initial projections (which were 514 km for the P10 AWD model) and bestows on the mid-size SUV the number-one rank for range for an electric vehicle offered in Canada by the Swedish automaker, past or present.

Range affected by tire choice

The certified 531 km rating applies to models equipped with standard 20-inch or 21-inch all-season tires, while variants outfitted with larger 22-inch wheels receive an estimated range of up to 502 km.

See: 2027 Volvo EX60 First Drive: Parity Achieved

| Photo: K.Patrick

Positioned in Canada’s largest and fastest-growing EV segment, the EX60 represents a major milestone for Volvo as order books open ahead of customer deliveries. That it manages to keep its head above the psychologically important 500-km range mark is surely being greeted with cheers at Volvo Canada HQ.

Underpinning the EX60 is Volvo Cars’ new SPA3 vehicle architecture, which introduces an advanced 800-volt electrical system. The high-voltage hardware enables faster charging capabilities, allowing the P10 AWD model to recover up to 265 km of driving range in roughly 10 minutes when plugged into compatible high-power DC fast-charging equipment.

In a first for the brand in North America, the EX60 arrives equipped with a native North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. The factory-integrated connector provides drivers with seamless, adapter-free access to over 29,000 Tesla Supercharger stations across Canada and the U.S.