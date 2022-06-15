Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volvo Will Offer Only Electrified Vehicles in Canada as of 2023

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volvo was one of the first automakers to announce its intention to become an all-electric brand a few years ago. In Canada, starting next year, the company has confirmed that all vehicles it sells will be electrified in one form or another. The Swedish automaker's Canadian lineup will include only hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, in other words.

The company added that all of its models next year will also come with the integrated Google application.

Globally, the company is aiming for 2030 to eliminate gas-engine-only vehicles from its roster, and it continues to plan to reach carbon neutrality in 2040.

In Canada, Volvo's mild hybrid vehicles come equipped with a braking energy recovery system. This is not enough to make them run in full electric mode, but the electric motor's contribution means that gas consumption is reduced.

The automaker’s plug-in hybrids, meanwhile, have been tweaked this year to offer more electric range. With the S90 Recharge sedan, for example, we recently drove nearly 70 km in all-electric mode before the gas engine had to kick in.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Volvo S90 Recharge
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Volvo S90 Recharge

And, of course, the all-electric models include the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge, with more to come.

As for Google's presence, we'll see it extended across the lineup in 2023. This includes the Assistant for voice commands, Google Maps for navigation and the Google Play Store for additional apps. The multimedia system that will equip all 2023 Volvo models can receive over-the-air updates as well.

Volvo's 2023 models will gradually start showing up at dealerships as of this summer.

Volvo XC40 Recharge
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Volvo XC40 Recharge

You May Also Like

Cadillac Lyriq: Base Price, Order and Launch Dates Announced for Canada

Cadillac Lyriq: Base Price, Order and Launch Dates Announ...

The Canadian price for the base version of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is now known. GM has also indicated when the model can be ordered and when it will be deli...

VinFast Announces Canadian Prices for VF 8, VF 9 EVs

VinFast Announces Canadian Prices for VF 8, VF 9 EVs

VinFast has announced Canadian pricing for the first two all-electric models it is introducing in North America. While government incentives won’t be availab...

Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Canada has announced pricing for its first all-electric SUV. The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a base price of $64,950, offers a range of 335 km ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The 1957 BMW 507
A Rare BMW 507 Emerges from Barn Hibernation,...
Article
Vehicle Sales: 2022 Could End Up Worse than 2...
Article
Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar Is Working on Three New Electric SUVs
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Bison Version this Summer
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 