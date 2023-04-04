2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - Profile Photo: Mercedes-Benz

• The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will be offered in 350 4Matic and 550 4Matic versions in Canada.

• Ranges of 407 and 433 km are expected from the two models to be offered in Canada.

• The company does not foresee delays in delivering the EV to buyers.

• Mercedes-Benz is aiming for an all-electric lineup by 2030.

Lisbon, Portugal - Of all the manufacturers who have embarked on their transition to electrification, Mercedes-Benz is one of those putting the pedal to the metal. The German automaker has committed to completely transforming its model range to EVs by 2030.

The company has chosen the EQ letters to designate its new and future all-electric models. (They stand for “emotion and intelligence”, in case you’re wondering). Dedicated platforms have been designed for the EQ range, another sign that the company really is all in.

So far, the company has produced electric versions of familiar models. For example, the GLB SUV has given birth to the battery-powered EQB. The EQE SUV we drove last week in Portugal is electric alter ego of the GLE mid-size SUV.

(You'll notice that Mercedes-Benz uses the letters SUV to designate it, to differentiate it from the EQE sedan, the electric equivalent of the E-Class. For the sake of brevity, I'll omit the letters SUV at every mention of the model form here on in).

No, nomenclature has never been simple at Mercedes-Benz - but let's say that this “strategy” is not unique in the industry!

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - Exterior design Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Exterior design

The EQE more compact than a GLE, visibly but also confirmed by a dimensional comparison: it's 80 mm shorter and 110 mm lower in height. This is somewhat the norm when a model goes electric, because the new configuration is less complex than the traditional one. Interestingly, compared to the EQE sedan, its wheelbase is nine cm shorter.

The front grille is also very different, as it is closed in the middle with no need to cool a combustion engine. I have to admit I don't find Benz's approach very pretty, but that's a matter of taste. I miss the beautiful grilles that are a brand trademark. Here, it looks like the muzzle is wearing a hood. This EQE is an improvement over EQ models, I’ll grant that.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - Wheel Photo: D.Rufiange

One further detail stands out. On the front side, there is a small door placed horizontally. You might expect it’s the charge port, but it isn’t; rather it’s adding windshield washer fluid. Indeed, you will not be able to open the hood of your EQE. Mercedes argues that there’s nothing to see under the hood (true enough) and that you won't have to perform any maintenance there (also true).

But that also means there’s no “frunk” either. Mercedes’ design manager explained to me that this was the solution “for now”.

He added that “the company is still in the process of evolving and we may have other solutions in the future.”

Stay tuned, then.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - Steering Wheel, dashboard Photo: D.Rufiange

The interior

Here we get to the strength of this EQE, and to Mercedes as a brand in general. And here I leave aside my personal tastes, which do not involve any love for the proliferation of screens inside vehicles.

With the EQE, there are two approaches. The standard setup features two distinct screens, the first a horizontal driver data display. The second, vertical screen is on the center console and it’s for the multimedia system and many other vehicle-related functions.

As an option, the dashboard can be transformed into a mega-screen with the company's Hyperscreen system. Yes, front passengers get their own screen in this setup, and can display images of their choice (including of favoured pet or child, for instance). They can even watch a movie.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - Interior Photo: D.Rufiange

Yes, a movie, while the vehicle is in motion. And what happens if the driver decides to take a peek at a scene? The movie stops, because a camera is watching the driver’s attention. Fascinating, yet somehow disconcerting! Can't wait to try it out.

By the way, the clarity of images and other info on the screen is amazing, bordering on perfection.

Otherwise, you’ll also find with the base version the first modern Mercedes-Benz vehicle without leather. As a sign of the times, the interior has been designed with a number of sustainable and more environmentally friendly materials. The recycling of many components, including plastic bottles, is partly responsible for this. Of course, leather is available as an option.

The quality of the materials is A-1, and with the AMG Appearance Package (one of the available packages in addition to the Exclusive and Pinnacle packages), you get more wraparound seating.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - Seating Photo: D.Rufiange

In the back, space is very generous, helped by the flat floor that makes it easier to move around. Cargo space is also generous at 520 and 1,675 litres, with the second-row seats up or down.

Versions and configurations

Mercedes-Benz Canada will offer two versions of the model, the 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic. Both feature a 90.6-kWh battery and a dual-engine configuration. The 350 model delivers 288 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque, while range is given as 407 km. The 500 version makes 402 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque, and an official range of 433 km.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - On the road Photo: Mercedes-Benz

On the road

At the wheel, the difference in power between the two models is quite noticeable. Two observations. First, output is sufficient with the base version, let’s be clear. It's only more pleasant with the more powerful one.

Second, this model is heavy, heavy, heavy. So much that you can feel how much the shocks had to be tuned for softness in order to offer a smooth and comfortable ride. Any firmer adjustments and the vehicle would bang along angrily on bumpy roads. On one section of the road where I encountered a series of severe imperfections, the bounce off the ground was violent.

One can only hope that over time, the weight of electric vehicles will be substantially reduced. It’s a question of comfort and drivability, but also of safety when one thinks of possible collisions.

Otherwise, the smoothness of the ride is impressive when on good road surfaces. Ditto for the silence that pervades the cabin, both in the city and on the highway. The EQE SUV's handling remains predictable, but it can only be appreciated when driven smoothly. In other words, there's nothing sporty about it.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV -EQE Logo Photo: D.Rufiange

Pricing

At the time of writing, we're still waiting for the price range, which Mercedes-Benz has promised us in the next few days. It's important to know where the model stands in relation to its rivals. We will update this section once we receive the information.

The final word

The EQE SUV is going to be expensive, but it's aimed at a clientele that can afford it. As a result, it should be a success, as it offers an interesting size, acceptable range, and a level of luxury and refinement that speaks to buyers in this segment.

And we shouldn't forget that Mercedes-Benz is a truly global brand – even if Canada remains one of its most important markets. The presence of delegations from South Korea and Taiwan during our first drive program is a reminder the company offers models around the world, and that it is globally that it measures the success of its products.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - Phares Photo: D.Rufiange

Fun facts:

It is possible to opt for a system of directional rear wheels. These tilt up to 10 degrees.

The towing capacity of the model is 1800 kg, or nearly 4000 lb.

The design of the model gives it a drag coefficient of 0.25.

The power of the integrated charger is 9.6 kW.

The maximum power for charging at a Level 3 terminal is 170 kW.

On a Level 2 terminal, it will take 10 hours and 45 minutes to recharge.

On a Level 3 terminal, charge can be increased from 10 to 80 percent in 32 minutes.

The model features a heat pump that recovers heat from the components to warm the cabin and save energy (and boosting range).

Here are a few of your questions regarding the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV :

What is the maximum range of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV?

433 km, with the 500 4Matic version.

When will the model show up at dealerships?

The EQE SUV is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Is Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV a 2023 or 2024 model?

The first models to arrive will be 2023, but quickly, production will move to 2024 versions.

The competition

Audi e-tron GT

BMW iX

Jaguar I-Pace

Polestar 3

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - Logo Photo: D.Rufiange