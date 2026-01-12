- Volvo has issued a recall of some EX30 EVs over a fire risk.

It may affect only a small number of vehicles, but it also represents a potentially serious fire risk involving an EV. Volvo cites a potential fault in the battery of the new EX30 that could lead to a short circuit as the cause for a recall of the small electric SUV.

A total of 125 EX30s are affected by the recall, and for once, most of those are in Canada – 40 units are being recalled in the U.S., while 85 are affected here.

The problem

A possible defect within the EV’s high-voltage battery creates the risk of a short circuit – which could in turn lead to a fire. That could potentially happen even while the vehicle is parked and turned off.

According to Transport Canada, owners may see a warning message displayed on the instrument panel if the defect is present.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The solution

Volvo has yet to identify a fix for the issue. Until it does, the automaker is asking all owners of a 2025 Volvo EX30 to park their vehicle outside and away from buildings and other cars as much as possible. It also recommends keeping the vehicle’s charge at under 70 percent as that decreases the risk of a short circuit.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified of the recall in late February, but a fix might only be ready some time after that.