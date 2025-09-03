The culling of traditional cars across the industry continues with another announcement about the end of a model. Volvo has confirmed it is retiring the V90 wagon at the end of this year. The Swedish automaker has tried to keep several of its cars and wagons alive amidst the SUV trend, but it is now throwing in the towel with the discontinuation of another model.

The V90, which sat at the top of the hierarchy, was not the brand's best-selling model, but it was an interesting option for buyers allergic to SUVs.

For a company like Volvo that built its reputation on wagons like this, the news is sad. Volvo shared a statement to Autocar in which it explained that removing the V90 from its catalog was “in line” with its “global cycle” plan, noting that the S90 sedan is also disappearing.

| Photo: Volvo

After withdrawing the 90 series from certain markets last year, the 2025 model-year represents the final year of production for the full-size sedan in the U.S., due to new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The V90 is currently sold in Canada and in the U.S. in the Cross Country configuration, just like the V60, which remains the only wagon still in the offering.

Volvo will hope other of its models like the XC60 and XC90 will fill the void. Even within the company, there is an acknowledgment that the era of station wagons may be over. It remains to be seen how long the V60 will survive.