An XC100 Electric SUV in Works at Volvo?

Volvo is preparing to develop a coupe-style electrified version of its XC90 SUV alongside the next generation of the model, according to a report in Motor Trend. To be known as the XC100 Recharge, it would be fully electric and follow in the footsteps of the XC40 Recharge already promised by the Swedish carmaker.

The new electric SUV would get a starting price in the neighborhood of $85,000 USD, meaning it would in essence be replacing the high-end XC90 T8 edition, originally priced starting above $100,000. Volvo has had to offer steep discounts to move inventory of that T8, and the bet is that the unique, sportier styling and all-electric powertrain of the XC100 Recharge will help it outperform the model it’s replacing.

The next-generation XC90 and its XC100 offshoot will be based on an updated version of the SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) modular architecture that underpins the current model. The SPA2 will inherit the best of the present platform and integrate advanced technologies to do with electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving.

The next XC90 should be ready for 2022; it will be offered with both hybrid and electric powertrains. According to Motor Trend, the XC100 should make its debut the following year. Which means that, assuming auto shows will still be a thing by that point in time, we should see the model appear at one in 2022.

Volvo has already let it be known that production of the next-gen XC90 will take place in the United States. The company could well decide to assemble the XC100 there are well, considering the demand for large utility models in North America.

