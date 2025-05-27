First Images of the Next Volvo XC70

When we think of Volvo’s XC70 model, the image of a station wagon comes to mind. For several years now, however, Volvo has had no vehicle by that name in its lineup. That's about to change, with the introduction later this year of the new XC70, reborn as an SUV.

This week we got an early look at the model, thanks to the protocol of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As required, images of the XC70 SUV have been posted online, along with some basic information about it.

Essentially, what we see is a smaller EX90; its size puts it in the same ballpark as Hyundai’s Santa Fe, so definitely smaller than the EX90. But in terms of a powertrain, Volvo is giving it a long-range plug-in hybrid (LR-PHEV) configuration.

2026 Volvo XC70 (China), arrière | Photo: Volvo

Two battery options

For the Chinese market, Volvo is offering two battery possibilities, which is unusual for a plug-in hybrid vehicle, and we don’t know if the plan is similar for North America. In any case, the smaller battery size is 21.2 kWh, the larger 39.6 kWh.

On the Chinese CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle), ranges of 100 km and 180 km are announced, respectively. The difference with the cycle used here, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), is generally about 30 to 35 percent less than Chinese figures, which would mean ranges of 65-70 km and 110-120 km, in the two cases.

A plug-in hybrid vehicle offering more than 110 km of range would certainly be a game-changer.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson has previously said of the new XC70 that it “marks our strategic entry into the extended-range plug-in hybrid segment, a perfect bridge to full electrification. It enables us to maintain and develop a balanced product portfolio, while offering a highly attractive alternative to customers who are not yet ready for fully electric cars.”

The XC70 is significant for Volvo in that it’s the company’s first extended-range PHEV. This approach is considered the solution to meet consumer demand for an electric model, but with the assurance of a gasoline engine as a backup.

For the rest, let's await the official presentation of the model later this year, as well as details regarding the versions that will be available for our market.