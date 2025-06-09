The collaboration between Rivian and Volkswagen is taking a major turn: all future electric vehicles from the German giant will be built on Rivian's R2 technology stack. This is according to a recent statement from Wassym Bensaid, Rivian's Head of Software and co-lead of the Rivian-VW joint venture.

Shared technology, distinct identities

Bensaid also said that although VW will adopt Rivian's R2 series software architecture, each brand within the group will retain its own style, user interface and suspension tuning. The goal is to provide a common technological foundation while maintaining a distinct identity for each product.

Rivian's R2 platform, designed to be modular and scalable, will serve as the digital backbone for an entire generation of upcoming Volkswagen products. This doesn't necessarily refer to the physical platform, as VW is simultaneously developing its own SSP architecture, intended to replace the current MEB platform.

| Photo: Rivian

Rivian: Software engine for VW's electric transition

This partnership represents a much-needed financial boost for Rivian. But it signifies a paradigm shift for Volkswagen, which is leveraging Rivian's software expertise and advanced zonal architecture to accelerate its transition to all-electric.

Meanwhile, VW continues to develop the CEA (China Electrical Architecture) platform in collaboration with Xpeng, specifically for the Chinese market. That platform could reduce costs by up to 40 percent compared to the MEB, making electric vehicles more accessible.

Technological maturity achieved with R2

Bensaid said that the R2 marks a major evolution from the R1. Thanks to lessons learned from the first generation, the new platform promises gains in efficiency, manufacturing and software integration. R2 production is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, followed by a smaller model range called R3.

The partnership places Rivian at the heart of Volkswagen's electric future while elevating the German automaker's technological sophistication. VW aims to secures rapid access to a mature software base, essential for remaining competitive in the global electrification arena.