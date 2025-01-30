Car problems can occur at any time of the year. However, in the winter, due to the harsher conditions and stress your vehicle is under, there's a greater chance of experiencing a breakdown or malfunction (“breakdown or failure" could be used here). We can use either one or the other. That's why Speedy.

That's where the strength of the Speedy Auto Service network can help.

As a consumer, using Speedy Auto Service means benefiting from a reliable, responsive and well-established network across Canada. Whether you're at home or on the road in the dead of winter, Speedy's expertise and national presence are there to help you drive with peace of mind.

A Vision for the Future of Car Care

At Speedy, our goal is clear: to transform the automotive aftermarket through cutting-edge technology, constant inspiration and a commitment to innovation. Each Speedy Auto Service centre is more than an auto repair shop : it's a trusted partner for all your automotive needs.

Our top priority

Speedy's commitment is based on key elements that put the customer first:

• Transparency: An accurate written estimate is provided, with no hidden charges or unexpected extras.

• Integrity: No work is done without the customer's approval.

These values ensure a lasting relationship of trust with every customer, regardless of the nature of the repair.

A proudly Canadian network close to you

Speedy Auto Service stands out from the competition (from the other competing workshops) because of its local roots, working within a national network that offers strength in numbers. Each centre is managed by local owners and licensed technicians who understand the unique needs of their communities. Whether it's an oil change, exhaust system inspection or brake repair, Speedy provides personalized service tailored to each situation.

This human approach makes Speedy your go-to shop. We are able to meet your needs throughout the various stages of your vehicle's maintenance and life's journey. Wherever you are in Canada, you can count on a professional, quality service.

Mechanical Inspection | Photo: Speedy

A National Limited Warranty for Your Peace of Mind

In winter, the unexpected can quickly turn a simple road trip into a real headache. With Speedy, you can drive with confidence thanks to a national limited warranty on parts and tires. This protection covers parts that fail or wear out under normal use, saving you the extra expense of replacing them.

To take advantage of this warranty, simply present the original invoice and vehicle to any Speedy centre. This policy ensures consistent coverage wherever you are in Canada. And imagine the peace of mind of knowing that no matter where you are, if a problem arises, you'll feel like you have access to your neighborhood garage with the nearest Speedy Auto Service centre.

Why choose Speedy this winter?

Winter can take its toll on your vehicle. Whether you need urgent repairs or preventative maintenance, Speedy Auto Service is your go-to shop. With a well-established network, comprehensive warranties and a commitment to transparency, you can drive safely in all conditions.

Find your nearest Speedy centre and let our qualified team take care of your vehicle. With Speedy, car maintenance becomes an easy and reassuring experience.

