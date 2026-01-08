With the winter season in full swing, motorists across Canada are having to cope with varying difficult road conditions. Heavy snowfall, whiteouts, icy roads, the presence of emergency vehicles - there are obviously many more situations that call for caution.

And in those situations, many drivers choose to turn on their hazard lights (colloquially known as "four-way flashers") to alert others on the road that they’re going it slow. But despite what you might think, using hazard lights while driving is prohibited in most situations. A lot depends on where you are in the country, because regulations in force vary by province.

| Photo: Auto123

Yes, each Canadian province has its own rules regarding the use of hazard lights while in motion. Before taking to the road and crossing different regions of the country, it’s good idea to understand the distinctions and know which rules apply where you find yourself.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Western Canada

In the West, the approach varies. In British Columbia, the use of hazard lights is tolerated when a vehicle is moving slowly or represents a risk, particularly during severe weather conditions. In Alberta, usage is more regulated: the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) points out that they serve to signal that your vehicle is a hazard. Using them solely because traffic has slowed down can be risky. Why? Because it can mask your turn signal if you’ve turned it on, so those behind you don’t know you’re about to change lanes..

In Manitoba and Saskatchewan, hazard lights are generally reserved for situations where the vehicle constitutes a potential danger, such as when travelling at an abnormally reduced speed or if it has to come to a stop on the highway or elsewhere.

The grey area in Ontario

In Ontario, the situation is more nuanced. Although the Highway Traffic Act does not exhaustively specify all permitted situations while driving, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) generally advises against driving with hazard lights activated. The reason is the same as mentioned above: turn signals are often masked when the hazards are blinking, preventing other drivers from anticipating your manoeuvres.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Strict rules in Quebec

In Quebec, the rule is strict. According to the Highway Safety Code, hazard lights must be used only when the vehicle is stationary or if it constitutes an obstacle or a danger to other road users. Activating them simply because the road is snow-covered or your speed is reduced is not allowed under the law.

Contrasts in the Maritimes

In the Atlantic provinces, the rules diverge sharply. In Nova Scotia and in Newfoundland and Labrador, regulations are more lenient. In Prince Edward Island, however, authorities regularly pout out message campaigns to remind drivers that hazard lights are reserved for actual emergencies or stationary vehicles; their use while in motion during minor storms is discouraged. New Brunswick adopts a similar position, limiting their use to cases of absolute necessity.

The final word

For any motorist, the best practice remains universal: use hazard lights only to signal a real danger or a breakdown. In winter, caution is required, but it must be exercised in compliance with the rules specific to each province.