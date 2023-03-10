Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2023 Kia Niro Chosen Women's World Car of the Year

WWCOTY was founded in 2009 by Sandy Myhre of New Zealand Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2023 Kia Niro HEV - Three-quarters front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2023 Kia Niro HEV - Three-quarters front

•    The WWCOTY awarded its Vehicle of the Year award to the 2023 Kia Niro.

•    The organization is comprised solely of female automotive journalists; it has 63 members across 43 countries.

•    The WWCOTY was founded in 2009 by automotive journalist Sandy Myhre.

International Women's Rights Day (March 8) is just behind us. Again this year, it was an opportunity to highlight the contributions of women in the automotive industry. Among the events that occur each year is the selection of the Women's World Car of the Year, chosen of course by a jury composed exclusively of women.

On March 8, the winning model was unveiled: the Kia Niro 2023. It beat some pretty big players to take the title. 

A total of 63 automotive journalists from 43 countries participated in the process, evaluating 59 models. The experts had to choose a winning model in each of six categories and then pick the overall winner from those winners. 

Among the finalists were the winners of the following categories: 

2023 City Car: Kia Niro
2023 Performance Car: Audi RS3
2023 Family SUV: Jeep Avenger
2023 Full Size Car: Citroën C5 X
2023 full-size SUV: Nissan X-Trail
2023 4x4/Truck: Ford Ranger

“This year's election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates. Each of the finalists had sufficient merit to win the trophy,” said Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY (Women’s World Car of the Year).

2023 Kia Niro HEV - Front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2023 Kia Niro HEV - Front

The Motor1 outlet shared some quotes from journalists who were part of the WWCOTY panel. American Elana Scherr found that the Niro “delivers a complete package,”; Belgian Sabrina Parant simply mentioned that the Niro “continues to impress me”. Renuka Kirpalani from India said the Niro was a "practical little city car that gives you everything you need in an affordable package.”

Recall that the Niro received a complete makeover this year as the second generation of the model makes its debut. The original formula has been preserved, both in terms of format (compact and practical) and engines (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-wheel drive).

2023 KIA Niro HEV - Logo
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2023 KIA Niro HEV - Logo

You May Also Like

NACTOY's 2023 Top Car, Truck and SUV Models Announced

NACTOY's 2023 Top Car, Truck and SUV Models Announced

NACTOY has announced the winners of its Vehicle of the Year Awards for 2023 in the Car, Truck and SUV categories. The Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning and...

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Categories

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Ca...

The finalists in each of the six 2023 World Vehicle of the Year categories have been announced. Once again this year, there is a very strong Korean presence ...

2023 Kia Soul EV Review: Still Weird, Still Wonderful

2023 Kia Soul EV Review: Still Weird, Still Wonderful

The 2023 Kia Soul EV is a likable, practical electric SUV that continues to be relevant even as newer models hit the market. Its looks are a love-it-or-hate-...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2024 Mini electric
The Next Electric Mini Cooper Should Offer a ...
Article
Steering wheel, dashboard of the Tesla Model Y
NHTSA Looking into Steering Wheel that Could ...
Article
Hyundai Ioniq 6
2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announc...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahead of Reveal
2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahe...
Video
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in 2023
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in...
Video
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After 55 years
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 