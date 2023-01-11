Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

NACTOY's 2023 Top Car, Truck and SUV Models Announced

The big winners are the Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6 Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Ford lightning
Photo: Ford
Ford lightning

•    NACTOY has announced its Vehicles of the Year in the car, light-duty truck and SUV categories.

•    The big winners are the Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6

•    For the first time, an electric model was among the finalists in each category.

•    Even more striking was the SUV category, composed solely of electric models.

At the beginning of each year, during the second week of the month, the jury of the North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year (NACTOY), consisting of 50 automotive journalists from Canada and the U.S., announces its awards in the Car, Truck and Utility of the Year categories. 

The winning models were announced at the stroke of 11 this morning, January 11. They were chosen from the remaining entries still standing after a lengthy voting process. 

The finalists
In the Car of the Year category, the Acura Integra, the electric version of the Genesis G80 and the Nissan Z were in the running leading into the final phase. 

For the Pickup Truck of the Year, the three finalists were the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and Ford F-150 Lightning, as well as the Lordstown Endurance, which seems to be finally on the road after years of bumpy development. 

The three models competing in the SUV category were the Cadillac Lyriq, Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6  - all of them all-electric. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

The rise of the electrics
It is also worth noting that for the first time, there was an electric model in each category. Soon, we'll see the last gasoline models in these categories. 

Once the voting was done and counted, three winners stood tall: the Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6.

Acura Integra
Photo: Acura
Acura Integra

The organizers thanked the members of the jury for their work. Initially, 47 vehicles were in the running, the same record number as in 2019. At the Detroit Auto Show last September, the first finalists were chosen, reducing the total to 26. By November, the number had been reduced to nine.

You May Also Like

Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

The semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards are now known. Despite the pandemic complicating matters, NACTOY jury members will endeavour to evaluate the vehicl...

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning: Ford Boosts Production

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning: Ford Boosts Production

Ford is adding a third shift at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan to increase production of the F-150 Lightning. High demand is driving...

Ford Recalls Nearly 519,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs over Fire Risk

Ford Recalls Nearly 519,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs ...

Ford is recalling nearly 519,000 editions of the 2020-2023 Bronco Sport and Escape due to a possible fire hazard. The affected models are all equipped with t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
New Bentayga Hallmark
For Bentley, 2022 Was Another Record Year, Wi...
Article
Goodyear - tire
Goodyear Introduces Tire Made of 90-Percent S...
Article
2024 Chevrolet Corvette e-Ray
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvette e-Ray Hybrid o...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvette e-Ray Hybrid on January 17
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvett...
Video
CES 2023: A New Interface for Android Auto
CES 2023: A New Interface for...
Video
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 