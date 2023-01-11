• NACTOY has announced its Vehicles of the Year in the car, light-duty truck and SUV categories.

• The big winners are the Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6

• For the first time, an electric model was among the finalists in each category.

• Even more striking was the SUV category, composed solely of electric models.

At the beginning of each year, during the second week of the month, the jury of the North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year (NACTOY), consisting of 50 automotive journalists from Canada and the U.S., announces its awards in the Car, Truck and Utility of the Year categories.

The winning models were announced at the stroke of 11 this morning, January 11. They were chosen from the remaining entries still standing after a lengthy voting process.

The finalists

In the Car of the Year category, the Acura Integra, the electric version of the Genesis G80 and the Nissan Z were in the running leading into the final phase.

For the Pickup Truck of the Year, the three finalists were the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and Ford F-150 Lightning, as well as the Lordstown Endurance, which seems to be finally on the road after years of bumpy development.

The three models competing in the SUV category were the Cadillac Lyriq, Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 - all of them all-electric.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The rise of the electrics

It is also worth noting that for the first time, there was an electric model in each category. Soon, we'll see the last gasoline models in these categories.

Once the voting was done and counted, three winners stood tall: the Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6.

The organizers thanked the members of the jury for their work. Initially, 47 vehicles were in the running, the same record number as in 2019. At the Detroit Auto Show last September, the first finalists were chosen, reducing the total to 26. By November, the number had been reduced to nine.