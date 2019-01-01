World Car of the Year: 2019 Contenders Announced

It’s that time of the year again for the World Car of the Year process to get rolling. It wasn’t very long ago that the Volvo XC60 was given the title for 2018.
But the process of whittling down contenders is a long one, so the first step is now, with the announcement of the long list of contenders in a variety of categories, including World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car of the Year, World Performance Car of the Year, World Green Car of the Year and World Urban Car of the Year.
The evaluation process to come will narrow down the choices in each category; the three finalists in each category will be named at Geneva next March, and the ultimate winners will once again be announced at the New York auto show, next taking place in April 2019.
As these awards are global in scope, many of the models listed are not sold in North America. What’s more, the list also includes models that haven’t even launched yet, for example Cadillac’s XT4 crossover, Audi’s e-tron and the upcoming next-generation BMW 3 Series.
Here’s the full list of contenders for the 2019 World Car of the Year awards:
World Car of the Year
Acura RDX
Audi e-tron
Audi A1
Audi A6
Audi Q3
BMW 3 Series
BMW i8 Roadster
BMW X2
Cadillac XT4
Citroen C5 Aircross
Dacia Duster
Ford Focus
Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Nexo
Infiniti QX50
Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Wrangler
Kia Ceed/Forte
Kia Niro EV
Kia Soul
Lexus ES
Lexus UX
Nissan Altima
Nissan Kicks
SEAT Arona
Subaru Forester
Suzuki Jimny
Toyota Avalon
Toyota Corolla
Toyota RAV4
Volvo S60/V60
Volvo XC40
World Luxury Car of the Year
Audi A7
Audi Q8
BMW 8 Series
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Volkswagen Touareg
World Performance Car of the Year
Aston Martin Vantage
BMW M2 Competition
Hyundai Veloster N
Kia Ceed GT
McLaren 720S
World Green Car of the Year
Audi E-Tron
BMW i8 Roadster
Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
Honda Insight
Hyundai Nexo
Jaguar I-PACE
Kia Niro EV
Lexus ES Hybrid
Lexus UX Hybrid
Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
World Urban Car of the Year
Audi A1
BMW X2
Kia Soul
SEAT Arona
Suzuki Jimny