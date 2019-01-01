World Car of the Year: 2019 Contenders Announced

It’s that time of the year again for the World Car of the Year process to get rolling. It wasn’t very long ago that the Volvo XC60 was given the title for 2018.

But the process of whittling down contenders is a long one, so the first step is now, with the announcement of the long list of contenders in a variety of categories, including World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car of the Year, World Performance Car of the Year, World Green Car of the Year and World Urban Car of the Year.

The evaluation process to come will narrow down the choices in each category; the three finalists in each category will be named at Geneva next March, and the ultimate winners will once again be announced at the New York auto show, next taking place in April 2019.

As these awards are global in scope, many of the models listed are not sold in North America. What’s more, the list also includes models that haven’t even launched yet, for example Cadillac’s XT4 crossover, Audi’s e-tron and the upcoming next-generation BMW 3 Series.

Here’s the full list of contenders for the 2019 World Car of the Year awards:

World Car of the Year

Acura RDX

Audi e-tron

Audi A1

Audi A6

Audi Q3

BMW 3 Series

BMW i8 Roadster

BMW X2

Cadillac XT4

Citroen C5 Aircross

Dacia Duster

Ford Focus

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Nexo

Infiniti QX50

Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Wrangler

Kia Ceed/Forte

Kia Niro EV

Kia Soul

Lexus ES

Lexus UX

Nissan Altima

Nissan Kicks

SEAT Arona

Subaru Forester

Suzuki Jimny

Toyota Avalon

Toyota Corolla

Toyota RAV4

Volvo S60/V60

Volvo XC40

World Luxury Car of the Year

Audi A7

Audi Q8

BMW 8 Series

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Volkswagen Touareg

World Performance Car of the Year

Aston Martin Vantage

BMW M2 Competition

Hyundai Veloster N

Kia Ceed GT

McLaren 720S

World Green Car of the Year

Audi E-Tron

BMW i8 Roadster

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Honda Insight

Hyundai Nexo

Jaguar I-PACE

Kia Niro EV

Lexus ES Hybrid

Lexus UX Hybrid

Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

World Urban Car of the Year

Audi A1

BMW X2

Kia Soul

SEAT Arona

Suzuki Jimny