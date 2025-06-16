Sales of Zero-Emission Vehicles Fell in Canada in April

Canadian buyers are holding off on Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) in the months after Ottawa's incentives program was suspended after exhausting its budget. ZEV sales totalled 14,725 units in April, down 28.5 percent compared to the same month in 2024, according to monthly data from Statistics Canada.

The ZEV market share is plummeting

The adoption rate for 100-percent electric and plug-in hybrid models fell to 7.5 percent in April, down from 11.7 percent a year earlier—and far from the peaks of nearly 20 percent reached last autumn.

Meanwhile, overall vehicle sales are doing rather well, having increased to 195,659 units in April, compared to 175,815 units a year prior.

A Ford Mustang Mach-E | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The end of incentives weighs on the market

Ottawa suspended its iZEV program in mid-January when the fund was depleted due to high demand. The government stated it intends to relaunch it, without providing a timeline.

In Quebec, the Roulez Vert program was itself suspended in February and March due to budget constraints, before ramping up again in April offering $4,000 in rebates — compared to $7,000 last year.

In British Columbia, assistance ended on May 15. The province stated it intends to "evaluate its options," without setting deadlines or a replacement policy.

Still, a rebound

Despite the April decline, ZEV adoption nonetheless reached its highest level since the iZEV programme's pause in January. ZEV sales represented 6.8 percent and 6.5 percent of total vehicle sales in February and March, according to Statistics Canada data.