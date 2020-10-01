Auto123.com - On vous guide du rêve à la route
Dévoilements

Subaru Canada dévoile les prix de ses modèles Legacy et Outback 2021

In September 2019, we participated in two separate Subaru presentation: the Legacy sedan in British Columbia in the Yukon, and the Outback sedan-on-stilts in Alaska.

A mere year later, it’s hardly surprising that neither vehicle was going to undergo a major revision for 2021. However, Subaru did announce this week its pricing grid for the various trims of each model. Some of the mild modifications caught our attention - along with the price list, of course.

The main change involves the new Outdoor version introduced with the next-gen Outback last year. This year, that variant gets an improved off-road driving system. The new X-Mode system includes snow/gravel settings, as well as deep snow and mud settings to be able to cope with any type of surface. The Outback Outdoor version also now features a front camera, easy-to-clean rubber floor mats and a full-size spare tire, among other things.

2021 Subaru Legacy
Photo : Subaru
2021 Subaru Legacy

LED directional headlights and rear seatbelt reminder are also now standard on all versions.

A minor change on models starting with the Touring version is that the heated steering wheel is now standard. A new colour, Bronze Sparkle Metallic, is added to the palette.

As far as prices are concerned, it reads as follows:

 OutbackModelMSRP
 Convenience$30,995
 Touring$35,195
 Limited$39,195
 Premier$41,195
 Outdoor XT$39,295
 Limited XT$41,995
 Premier XT$43,995

 

 LegacyModelMSRP
 Convenience$26,695
 Touring$30,695
 Limited$34,495
 Premier$36,495
 Limited GT$37,395
 Premier GT$39,395
   

 

Photos :Subaru
Photos du Subaru Outback 2021
Voir la galerie complète
Photos :Subaru
Photos de la Subaru Legacy 2021
Voir la galerie complète

