2021 Genesis G80: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Genesis only arrived in this world a few short years ago, but in that time they have managed to release some very well-equipped, well-priced and altogether gorgeous sedans and now, SUVs – one already here and another one on the way.

It’s hard to believe but we’re actually seeing facelifts of some Genesis products, starting with the G90 last year. Now, the 2021 G80 is new and with it comes new styling and a heck of a lot of cool features and tech. We took a close look at the revised midsize and provide you with the 10 things most worth knowing.

# 1 - Just look at it!

Say what you want about that aggressive grille, but you have to admit that above all else, it is distinctive. It’s flanked on either side by equally original headlamps the DRLs of which are matched by the twin fender grilles just back of the front wheels.

The rear end is also ultra-distinctive with big “Genesis” scripting stretching along the width of the trunk, as well as twin-lens taillamps that play into that motif seen up front and on the sides.

The stance is right on and the overall look is one of quality and luxury. While the 20-inch wheels seen here look great, there are some even more distinctive wire-style wheels that are also available.