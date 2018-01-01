Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Genesis has presented its first all-electric vehicle, and presented it in a very familiar shell – at least, to those who know the brand. Indeed, the company is starting its green offensive with an electric version of an existing model, the G80 sedan, presented today at the 2021 Shanghai auto show.

You'll have to be observant to see anything different with the Electrified G80, because the images shown here confirm the model doesn't really change. The biggest differences are at the front, where the grille features an inverted mesh pattern over most of its surface. The lower air intakes lose some chrome and their openings are not as gaping. The new grille also harbours the charging port. At the rear, it will be easier to distinguish the electrified G80, since it has no exhaust pipes.

Genesis didn't provide all the specs today in its presentation at the Shanghai show, but we do know that all-wheel drive will be standard thanks to a dual electric-motor setup. The car will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 5 seconds. The exact capacity of the battery remains a mystery, but Genesis says the range will be around 500 km. The tests to come by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) could give us a lower figure, but certainly not under 400 km. Stay tuned for precise info on that front.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Genesis Electrified G80, profile
Photo: Genesis
Genesis Electrified G80, profile

What is certain is that the electric powertrain will be fed via the same charging capabilities as the new models built on the Hyundai and Kia Group's E-GMP platform, with a fast 800-volt DC charge and 350-kW capacity that Genesis says can take the car from 10 percent to 80 percent charge in 22 minutes. In addition, the car can provide a 3.6 kW charge for whatever devices you want to plug into it.

On board, nothing really changes, though do we find recycled wood and fabrics, as well as natural dyes for the leather. Genesis also says its new electric sedan features a fully adaptive suspension and active road noise cancellation.

Although the unveiling took place in Shanghai, the electrified G80 will of course be offered here. We'll have more details for you in the weeks and months to come.

Genesis Electrified G80, interior
Photo: Genesis
Genesis Electrified G80, interior
Genesis Electrified G80, front grille, headlight
Photo: Genesis
Genesis Electrified G80, front grille, headlight
Genesis Electrified G80, three-quarters rear
Photo: Genesis
Genesis Electrified G80, three-quarters rear

You May Also Like

Electric Genesis G80 Seen in Testing at the Nürburgring

Electric Genesis G80 Seen in Testing at the Nürburgring

An electric-powered Genesis G80 has been seen in testing at the Nürburgring. This is an inevitable development when looking at the long-view picture, but tim...

Shanghai 2021 : All-Electric Mercedes-EQ EQB Debuts

Shanghai 2021 : All-Electric Mercedes-EQ EQB Debuts

Mercedes-Benz today presented the Mercedes-EQ EQB all-electric compact crossover at the Shanghai auto show. It will launch first in China, then Europe later ...

2021 Genesis G80: 10 Things Worth Knowing

2021 Genesis G80: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Auto123 decides what 10 things you really want to know about the 2021 Genesis G80, which marks the debut of the midsize luxury sedan’s new generation. The br...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Hongguang MINIEV Cabrio concept
An Electric Convertible from GM... for China
Article
The interior of the Genesis G80
Top 10 Car Technologies We'll No Longer Do Wi...
Article
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Finally, the Hyundai Santa Cruz Makes its Ent...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 