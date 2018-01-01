Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Genesis has presented its first all-electric vehicle, and presented it in a very familiar shell – at least, to those who know the brand. Indeed, the company is starting its green offensive with an electric version of an existing model, the G80 sedan, presented today at the 2021 Shanghai auto show.

You'll have to be observant to see anything different with the Electrified G80, because the images shown here confirm the model doesn't really change. The biggest differences are at the front, where the grille features an inverted mesh pattern over most of its surface. The lower air intakes lose some chrome and their openings are not as gaping. The new grille also harbours the charging port. At the rear, it will be easier to distinguish the electrified G80, since it has no exhaust pipes.

Genesis didn't provide all the specs today in its presentation at the Shanghai show, but we do know that all-wheel drive will be standard thanks to a dual electric-motor setup. The car will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 5 seconds. The exact capacity of the battery remains a mystery, but Genesis says the range will be around 500 km. The tests to come by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) could give us a lower figure, but certainly not under 400 km. Stay tuned for precise info on that front.

Photo: Genesis Genesis Electrified G80, profile

What is certain is that the electric powertrain will be fed via the same charging capabilities as the new models built on the Hyundai and Kia Group's E-GMP platform, with a fast 800-volt DC charge and 350-kW capacity that Genesis says can take the car from 10 percent to 80 percent charge in 22 minutes. In addition, the car can provide a 3.6 kW charge for whatever devices you want to plug into it.

On board, nothing really changes, though do we find recycled wood and fabrics, as well as natural dyes for the leather. Genesis also says its new electric sedan features a fully adaptive suspension and active road noise cancellation.

Although the unveiling took place in Shanghai, the electrified G80 will of course be offered here. We'll have more details for you in the weeks and months to come.

Photo: Genesis Genesis Electrified G80, interior

Photo: Genesis Genesis Electrified G80, front grille, headlight