Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS, front

• Auto123 reviews the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

• This sports car has reached a certain state of maturity and near-perfection, just as it prepares to leave the scene.

With the transition to electrification now well on its way and set to turn the industry upside down in the next 15 years or so, the car such as we’ve known is destined to disappear. In the case of some models, their disappearance may not be so traumatic as all that.

By that I mean something like this: Think of a Chevrolet Equinox, and the serviceable if terrifically unexciting drive it delivers. Now think of the driving experience its coming electric version will deliver. It’s guaranteed it will be more dynamic, even fun, thanks in large part to the added available power inherent in the new technology.

What’s more, the costs associated with the new will be lower than with the old.

But some current models will see their DNA changed utterly when the gas engine is removed and replaced by electric motors and a battery pack. And that has nothing to do with any loss of performance as such. The electric vehicle has all the tools to not only match but humiliate its ICE progenitor. What it does have to do with, is emotion behind the wheel.

This is why it’s inconceivable that the Camaro as we know it could simply be replaced by a Camaro EV in the hearts of its fans. And this is why it behooves us to appreciate the last generation of gas-powered cars like this that are likely to come from automakers. Their days are numbered, no question.

If you’re looking for a future classic, no need look any further than the Camaro in its SS configuration.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS, rear

Over and beyond the name

The Camaro name doesn’t call up the same associations in everyone. For baby-boomers, first to come to mind are likely cars from the late 60s or the 70s. Maybe 80s vintage Camaros as well. For Generation Xers, it’s more likely to conjure memories of those “less-successful” (read: horrifying) Camaros put out in the 1990s. That Camaro was discontinued in 2002, and down the drain with it went the last remaining car assembly plant in Quebec, the GM plant in Boisbriand.

For even younger folks, Camaro refers to the current model, which was first put on the market in 2010 and has evolved steadily since then. Not always successfully, I should add – the coupes don’t really seem to interest buyers all that much anymore.

That said, by and large, the truth is that the Camaro of today is far superior to even the 2010 edition. This 2022 Camaro is a mature product, and a very sporty car.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS, three-quarters rear

Worth exploring

A word of advice to those shopping in this segment: get in some time behind the wheel of the Camaro before you buy anything. Even better, try out this the Camaro SS we test-drove.

First thing to know is, the Camaro product line is quite varied, and the nomenclature used by Chevrolet is needlessly complicated. There are eight variants in all: 1LS, 2LT, 3LT, LT1, 1SS, 2SS and ZL1. As you travel this alphabetical-numerical mish-mash, the equipment included gets more generous and the available powertrains get more muscular.

The version we drove, the 2SS, sits almost at the top of the range hierarchy, kow-towing only to the ZL1 (which runs on a supercharged version of the model’s 6.2L V8 and delivers 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque). The 2SS “makes do” with 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. And that’s plenty, because frankly, any more than that is only exploitable on the track. To my mind, it’s even downright dangerous to allow on public roads.

Our tester came well-endowed in terms of equipment, but most relevantly, it included the 1LE Performance Track package. That adds Recaro seats, electronically controlled traction control differential, Magnetic Ride Control adjustable suspension, performance-tuned chassis with unique springs and stabilizer bars.

With this, buyers also get Brembo brakes, rear spoiler, front diffuser, satin black hood, red calipers decorated with the 1LE logo, and 20-inch forged aluminum wheels. The tires? Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar 3s (285/30R20 front, 305/30R20 rear).

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS, interior

A number of other packages are available, many with appearance-enhancing packages. While the base Camaro is attractively priced at around $31,000, and the SS version is very reasonably priced at around $51,000, be warned that you can almost double the bill if you let yourself go regarding the options.

The question is, do you want a Camaro to be flashy, or do you want a model that will mostly satisfy you on the road?

Behind the wheel

You've probably already guessed where I'm at on that question. To each their own.

One thing's for sure: with the Performance Package, available for $8,495, the SS version is taken to another level, to a level of performance that awakens your senses.

What more can you ask of a sports car?

Once you're in the driver's seat, you'll find a driving position that suits you fairly easily. In front of you is a dashboard with a distinctive design, which is refreshing. There are references to the past or not, which are hit and miss in my view. The visibility is not great, however. It’s one of the model's shortcomings, and the price you pay for the car’s exterior styling.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS, wheel

But that concern goes out the window, so to speak, when you turn on the engine. The roar of Chevrolet's V8 quickly puts you in the mood, and your senses will be titillated as soon as you hit the road and get to revving ‘er up.

Our model was equipped with the 6-speed manual transmission (with synchronization available on downshift), which of course adds to the fun. A 10-speed automatic transmission is available for those who want a simpler experience.

The first thing that strikes you about this Camaro SS is obviously the power, the exhaust note and the feel under acceleration. However, the Performance Package is a difference-maker. It gives the car exceptional handling, for instance. Our tester stuck to the road like velcro, provided that I respected the mechanics. You can push this Camaro to your heart's content and have a great time at the wheel. Comfort is pretty average, but it’s not so bad, really.

The final word

All in all, the Camaro delivers an old-timey feel, but very contemporary levels of performance. Its SS version comes close to delivering the very best of both worlds. And at just over $20,000 less than a ZLE variant, it delivers pretty solid bang for the buck.

And once gasoline-powered cars disappear from new-car dealerships, its worth will only go up.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS, screen

We like

The unique styling

The sound of the V8 at the top of the rev counter

Impressive handling in every way

We don't like

The interior visibility

That it feels like the end for this model

Beware of the option packages

The competition

Dodge Challenger

Ford Mustang