Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country - Front

• Auto123 reviews the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country.

• With the Dark Essentials package, the Silverado High Country gets even more dressed up.

• Know that the 6.2L V8 delivers good gas mileage, but also the goods.

• Know also that that some features and functions are still absent due to the ongoing supply crisis.

Earlier this fall, we had the opportunity to drive the new, more rugged variant of the Silverado truck. For sure, that Chevy Silverado ZR2 constitutes the biggest piece of news when it comes to the 2023 Chevy pickup lineup.

See also: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Review: The Wood Runner

But when it comes to trucks, manufacturers can never have too many variants, because the market for pickups is so huge, and margins are generally very high.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country - Profile

We recently got behind the wheel of a High Country variant, the highest trim level of the popular American brand. But take note, this is not the most expensive Silverado, at least according to the division's corporate website. That honour goes to the ZR2.

In any case, we know that Chevrolet is preparing the ground for its upcoming Silverado EV pickup truck. But until then, the company soldiers on selling as many units as possible of its regular pickup, which, remember, has been revised for 2022. Understandably, because models like this one are helping fund General Motors' transition to electric mobility.

A pickup in formalwear

Completely redesigned in 2018 (as a 2019 model), the 2022 Silverado 1500, does benefit several improvements, in the form of a mid-cycle redesign.

There are also cosmetic changes, especially up front. The signature LED daytime running lights are still in place, but with more subtlety. It's true that the Chevrolet truck's front end is busy, but that's the case for other pickups on the market. Chevrolet has to sell a vehicle that appeals to its loyal customers.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country - Interior

Our test car looked ready for a gala evening with its black body and 22-inch diameter gloss-black multi-spoke wheels. It also wore the optional "Dark Essentials" package that darkens several exterior details, such as the model's badges and bumpers.

The truck's very luxurious livery is very elegant, but there's still a bit of restraint. Maybe the "Dark Essentials" package looks better with a body color after all?

I must point out the practicality of the Multiflex tailgate, which can make life easier for users. For example, I was able to use it to transport items purchased at the local hardware store, items too long for the 5'8" long cargo bed. In addition, the tailgate when folded closer to the ground also serves as a step to climb into the bed.

Meanwhile, retractable steps at the base of the cabin help make getting on board very easy.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country - Car seat

Luxury interior

Since the start of 2022 production, Chevrolet boasts a new, more-connected dashboard with a large 13.4-inch diagonal centre touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital data screen. This beautiful arrangement includes all the easy-to-use buttons under the screen or even inside it. However, it should be noted that not all models receive it.

The comfort of the seats is also quite acceptable for a vehicle that was once considered a workhorse. The Silverado is still capable of meeting the needs of those who need a truck on a daily basis, but in this case, the luxury inside the cabin is another sign of how far we are from a basic work truck.

It's a shame, however, that ongoing supply-chain problems forced Chevrolet to leave out features like heated rear seats, front and rear park assist or even steering column locks. These three absences took all of $150 off the final bill. It's time for the shortages to end!

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country - Wheel

Behind the wheel

As soon as the Silverado starts up, the 6.2L V8 sets the table for an “American” driving experience. In fact, with the possible exception of the turbocharged 4-cylinder, the other engines available on Chevrolet's menu also belong to this school of thought.

It's worth mentioning that our tester was equipped with the optional exhaust system. It’s a rather pricey $2,370 addition but it will make sure you’re heard when pushing things. In city driving, this isn’t too noticeable, for lack of occasions to really put your foot down. On top of which, in the city, the truck can run on only four cylinders, which changes the musicality of the machine.

You should know that the 420 hp available from this engine is more than enough to move this two-ton vehicle. While all the engines are very well suited to this chassis, the most expensive V8 is also the most appropriate for giving big muscles to a vehicle that is, let’s face it, not a 100-metre sprinter.

The adaptive suspension also performed well on the worn surfaces of the Montreal area. That said, the Ram 1500 is the undisputed segment leader in this respect, followed by Toyota's new Tundra (thanks to the coilover suspension) and the other two American models.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country - Dashboard

The final word

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country remains a full-size pickup truck, despite all the little luxuries. As a result, the steering is heavy at low speeds and the vehicle's weight is significant, forcing the driver to anticipate braking distances and reduce the pace of cornering. This is even more the case in winter when grip is less.

We like

The new, more inviting interior

The sound of the 6.2L V8

The impression of solidity

We like less

The fuel consumption (more than 17L/100 km in the city)

The price of the 22-inch wheels ($4,650)

The Super Cruise system is reserved for the more expensive models

The competition

Ford F-150

GMC Sierra

Ram 1500

Toyota Tundra