Auto123 reviews the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline.

For the past few months, hardly a month goes by without a manufacturer unveiling a new model designed for outdoors enthusiasts and other adventure-minded folks. The "go anywhere" trend is real and is good news for those who find the crossover categories too conservative in terms of design.

The Ford Bronco Sport Badlands, Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk and Subaru Forester Wilderness are just a few examples among the horde of relatively “affordable” models, but there are also big vehicles that can play it tough, such as the new Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro, the Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 and… the new Ford Expedition Timberline.

Tremor for pickups, Timberline for SUVs

I have to commend Ford's strategists for coming up with another original name to designate the SUVs it transforms into more rugged-looking and -acting vehicles. The Ford Expedition Timberline, while it’s not equipped to take on the brand’s Raptor variants, is nonetheless the version of the SUV best equipped for off-road conditions.

Its 10.6-inch ground clearance is 0.8 inches higher than that of more regular versions of the behemoth. The addition of off-road tires, courtesy of Goodyear, mounted on exclusive gloss black wheels, is another indication of the SUV's increased capabilities. Under the hood, the Timberline gets the most powerful version of the 3.5L EcoBoost V6, which delivers 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque.

Finally, the presence of Timberline badges on the C-pillars, not to mention those orange stripes on the front of the truck, confirm the special character of this reworked version. Under the vehicle, skid plates borrowed from the F-150 Raptor complete the package.

Visually, the Expedition Timberline doesn't try to do too much, much like the Tremor finish for the brand's pickups. As such, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Timberline formula applied to the Ford Escape, for example.

Space to spare

In this respect, it's hard to find fault with Ford’s largest SUV. The Ford Expedition is very roomy, even though the trunk is not very large when the third seat is up. Lower the two rows of rear seats, however, and the Expedition can just about rival a pickup truck for transporting bulky items. There's plenty of storage space, as well as head and leg room. As for the front, the two passengers have absolutely no lack of space.

The dashboard is thoroughly modern, starting with a large central touch screen borrowed from the Mustang Mach-E – though note that that screen is part of the optional 501A package (an extra $7,570). Without this expensive option, the SUV leaves the factory with a more conventional screen and a series of knobs for climate control. Behind the steering wheel, the 12.4-inch (diagonal) screen completes the vehicle's digital setup.

The large multimedia screen is certainly impressive, but for some everyday controls like the air conditioning, I still prefer good old-fashioned knobs. That said, you eventually get used to using the touch method. Fortunately, there's still a truck-like atmosphere on board, and Ford’s designers left a few buttons here and there so as not to confuse traditionalists too much.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline, engine

The "big" engine

Under the hood, the Expedition Timberline gets the most powerful version of the 3.5L EcoBoost V6, good for 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. With this, the Timberline Expedition has no trouble getting going from a standing start or even on the highway when it's time to pass a vehicle or simply accelerate. And the 10-speed automatic transmission works quite well with the 6-cylinder, although I did notice some occasional "jerking" during harder passes.

It will be interesting to watch Ford's next moves, as the Expedition is an ideal candidate to house all of the F-150 Lightning's electric hardware. I'm sure that plans do include on a concept of this type, but for the moment, this idea doesn't seem to be a priority for the American auto giant.

