Auto123 reviews the 2022 Mazda3 GT sedan.

Though they’re not the kind of changes you can see, the Mazda3 recently got some pretty hefty changes in the form of added AWD and turbocharging.

Here’s the thing, though; even before all that, the latest 3 was already one of the best-handling and nicely punchy compacts on the market. So, now that the even better handling and even more powerful versions are here, where does that leave the less-endowed model?

Well, as far as Mazda is concerned, it’s doing just fine as the non-turbo GT model you see here remains one of the highest sellers for the brand. Its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine is no slouch, making 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, both more than what’s offered by the Honda Civic Touring and Toyota Corolla XSE. The Civic Si and Hyundai Elantra N Line do make a little more power from their turbo fours, but not as much more as you’d think considering those are the “sporty” models of their respective lineups.

Power for my GT tester is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters; while the power figures are on-par with the competition, that transmission is decidedly more old-school than what rivals offers so I was curious to see how well the powertrain jived here.

Before we get to that, one thing the 3 has always had going for it is its styling. Mazda has done great things with its “Kodo” design language and that continues here. Squinting headlamp lenses, blacked-out five-point grille and a squat and aerodynamic stance are the orders of the day when it comes to the styling, complimented by my tester’s black wheels and matte grey/silver paint. It’s officially called “Polymetal Grey” but since I don’t know what a “polymetal” is, “matte” will have to do.

Inside, the Garnet Red leather seats are a joy to behold, as it is just the right tint to be eye-catching without being retina-frying and cheap-looking, and I have a feeling it will age rather well. The red on the seats is complimented by black and silver throughout the cabin – as well as some red stitching – and it makes for a very tailored look. Not having a luxury brand means Mazda needs to take the top trims of its vehicles to the nth degree in order to compete with the other guys’ luxury offerings, and so these colours and materials are necessary. On top of the look, it’s all fastened together nice and tight, with minimal panel creaks and rattles. Those noises are pet peeves of mine and I’m not alone in that, so it’s nice that they are reduced here.

Also important in the near-luxury sphere (or any sphere these days, for that matter) is an advanced infotainment system. While what’s seen in the 3 is the latest Mazda offers, there’s still a ways to go to compete with the likes of Hyundai or Honda. It’s monochromatic and not quite as quick as I’d like it to be, but it does have support for Apple CarPlay and you can fairly easily hop from the CarPlay interface to the native one. The navi system is also somewhat plain-looking and I’m not sure if the centralized dial control is the best replacement for an all-touch interface. The 12-speaker Bose audio system, though, is properly crisp and can make even compressed Spotify playlists sound a peach.

For 2022, the big change at the GT level seen here is the standard inclusion of a feature set that was part of the GT Premium package last year. Chief among the additions include that blacked-out grille mentioned earlier, 18-inch wheels, smart brake support, rear cross-traffic alert and auto braking, front/rear parking sensors, 360-degree view parking monitor, HUD and a few other interior detailing additions.

The driver’s seating position is right on the money. You really get the feeling that you’re nicely ensconced without being cramped – not in the front, anyway – and the seats are nicely supportive if just slightly down on padding. Could have used a little bit more of that, but at least the slightly thinner seat means some more back seat room.

Which, it has to be said, remains at a premium whether you’ve thinned the seatback or no. After all, while that may add some legroom, it doesn’t do much for headroom and my 6’3” frame could not sit there without cramming my noggin against the headliner. The Honda Civic feels like a limousine compared to this and these back seats should be reserved for the kids only although even then, a rear-facing car seat will likely cause problems.

That all tends to fade into the background, however, once you plip the start/stop button and set off.

Since there’s no worry about turbo lag, power comes on immediately with peak torque arriving at 4,000 RPM and spiriting you down the road with a legitimately surprising amount of gusto. That’s especially the case if you flip the toggle switch mounted just left of the shift lever to “Sport”, which allows for even quicker throttle response and will hold gears for longer for even more spirited progress. That’s pretty much the extent of any drive modes found in the 3, which is a pretty old-school take considering the plethora of modes the competition offers.

Of course, if you want to ratchet up the fun factor some more there are a pair of wheel-mounted paddle shifters to help you with that. Upon receiving the keys to my non-turbo GT tester, I fully expected these to be absent so I was pleasantly surprised to see them. But the fact remains that you’ll never get the transmission response here as you’d get from the slick dual-clutch autos found elsewhere. On the other hand, you will get more driver involvement than from that other transmission type that’s increasingly commonplace throughout the car and light truck industry: the CVT, so we count our blessings here.

Beyond that, while the powertrain surprises pleasantly, then the chassis and steering take it up yet another notch.

While the steering rack isn’t quite as feelsome now as it once was in the Mazda3, it’s still extremely direct and well-weighted. The steering wheel is perfectly sized, too; it feels like it wouldn’t seem out of place in the MX-5 roadster.

The thing about a direct steering rack is that you need it to be equalled by the chassis; if the car’s going to respond quickly to steering inputs, you want the chassis to keep it in check lest you experience too much body roll. Happily, here everything is kept nice and tidy through quick left-right-left transitions. It’s actually quite uncanny that a car no one is calling a compact sports sedan can handle itself like this.

Even better, while you’d think all that body control would lead to an overly firm ride – like in the Toyota Corolla Apex, for example – Mazda’s a step ahead here as well. Thanks to smart damper settings – especially when it comes to rebound – most every bump is taken with very little drama. It allows for just enough firmness to not feel floaty, but not so much that it feels crashy or unruly. In the end, the ride quality might actually be the most impressive part of the Mazda3 GT drive.

That’s important because as mentioned before, Mazda needs to aim high with its high-trim models. They want to take a bite out of the likes of the Audi A3 or Mercedes A-Class and while the turbocharged cars are more apt to do so, Mazda’s efforts aren’t lost here. This is a fantastic little front-driver; if you can live with that snug back seat and a bit of lag on the drivetrain front, it checks all the right boxes.

