Mazda Canada has announced pricing and trim details for the 2025 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport. The compact model remains relatively unchanged from 2024 and gets a starting price of $24,900 CAD. That represents a small increase of $700 over last year.

2025 Mazda3 – What’s new?

There are no big changes for the new model-year, Mazda’s 3 continuing its run on its fourth generation, which debuted in 2019.

The 2025 edition does add more standard safety features and incorporate a few new features like Alexa Built-On (on GT trims), plus a newer version of the available online navigation system, which can be updated via over-the-air updates (also on GT trims).

As well, the range-topping Suna Edition returns for the new model-year (available only in Sport hatchback form).

Outside

The exterior features LED lighting for the automatic headlights, combination taillights and daytime running lights. The car rides on silver metallic finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Sedan models feature a matte finish front grille, while hatchback models get a gloss black front grille.

2024/25 Mazda3, interior | Photo: Mazda

Inside

As standard equipment, the Mazda3 gets an 8.8-inch multimedia screen display with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, a rearview camera, two front USB Type A inputs, Bluetooth, 6-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake and black cloth seats (heated in front).

Higher models get progressively more equipment, among which a larger 10.25-inch screen, premium Bose audio, leatherette upholstery, power-adjust driver’s seat, wireless phone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Powertrains of the 2025 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport

As before, the Mazda3 comes standard with a naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine good for 191 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed auto transmission with manual shift mode or an available 6-speed manual, though that’s only with the GT FWD trim in hatchback form. Other standard features include front-wheel drive, cylinder-deactivation technology and G-Vectoring Control Plus.

Go for the GT Turbo models and you get a Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque with 93-octane fuel, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque with 87-octane fuel. Models so equipped can’t be had with the manual gearbox option, leaving the 6-speed auto as the only choice. Also standard here is the i-Activ AWD system.

2025 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport pricing in Canada

- Mazda3 GX FWD - MSRP $24,900

- Mazda3 Sport GX FWD - MSRP $25,650

- Mazda3 GS FWD - MSRP $27,500

- Mazda3 Sport GS FWD - MSRP $28,250

- Mazda3 GS FWD w/Luxury Package - MSRP $29,700

- Mazda3 Sport GS FWD w/Luxury Package - MSRP $30,450

- Mazda3 GS AWD w/Luxury Package - MSRP $31,700

- Mazda3 Sport GS AWD w/Luxury Package - MSRP $ 32,450

- Mazda3 Sport GT FWD Manual - MSRP $34,450

- Mazda3 GT FWD Auto - MSRP $33,700

- Mazda3 Sport GT FWD Auto - MSRP $34,450

- Mazda3 GT AWD Auto - MSRP $35,700

- Mazda3 Sport GT AWD Auto - MSRP $36,450

- Mazda3 GT Turbo AWD - MSRP $38,100

- Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo AWD - MSRP $38,850

- Mazda3 Sport Suna Edition AWD - MSRP $39,600

There are premium colour options as well that run between $250 and $500. Pricing does not include $1,995 in added freight and PDE costs, nor taxes.

The 2025 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport will be available at dealerships across Canada in the coming weeks.