2022 Mazda3 Pricing, Details Announced for Canada

Mazda Canada has announced pricing and trim details for the Mazda3 compact car for 2022. The bidding for the regular edition starts at $21,200 CAD, while the turbo-fed versions goes for $35,300 or more. Here’s what’s what on a model that’s getting only minor changes for 2022:

Those changes are quickly wrapped up: Mazda Connected Services are now standard on all models, and there’s a new Platinum Quartz Metallic colour on the list of possible exterior colours.

Otherwise, it’s the same deal as far as the model goes: once again it’s available in sedan or hatchback format, AWD is once again in the offering, and there are three engine and two drivetrain choices.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda3 Sport

GX

GX models are equipped with a Skyactiv-G 2.0L engine making 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque, paired be default with a Skyactiv-MT 6-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive and G-Vectoring Control Plus. Optionally, both models are available with a Skyactiv-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and Sport mode.

Included are the essential i-Activsense safety features such as Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and wide-angle rearview camera. Mazda Connected Services is included free for two years; just log into the MyMazda app to access.

The interior features an 8.8-inch centre display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system, controlled via the multi-function commander knob. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Mazda Harmonics 8-speaker audio, digital meter-set with 7-inch LCD display, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing windshield wipers and heated black cloth seats.

The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights, combination taillights and daytime running lights, to go along with a matte finish front grille and silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda3 Sport, profile

GS

The GS is fitted with a Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine good for 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. The Mazda3 Sport pairs this with a standard 6-speed manual transmission, while the Mazda3 sedan is available only with the 6-speed automatic transmission (it’s an option on the hatchback model).

Active safety features include what’s in the GX, plus Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart City Brake Support Front, Smart Brake Support Front, Distance and Speed Alert, Pedestrian Detection, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane-keep Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Control.

Other standard features include heated exterior mirrors, automatic dual-zone climate controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel and a rear seat centre armrest with cupholders.

Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive becomes an option starting with the GS when paired with the auto transmission, Mazda brings in a new colour option to the Canadian market with Platinum Quartz Metallic available for the GS models and above (replacing Titanium Flash Mica). In addition, Polymetal Grey Metallic, previously only available on the Mazda3 Sport, has been added to the colour choices for the Mazda3 sedan on GS models and above.

Photo: Mazda Mazda3 2022, steering wheel, dashboard

GS with Luxury Package

The Luxury Package adds equipment upgrades and premium touches such as black leatherette seats, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, driver's seat memory function with two memory positions, reverse tilt-down function on the exterior mirrors, power moonroof and auto-dimming interior rearview mirror.

GT

To the GS Luxury Package, the Mazda3 GT adds Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with three-month trial, Mazda Navigation System, paddle shifters, advanced keyless entry, Adaptive Front-lighting System and automatic levelling headlights.

Leather seats are available in black or Garnet Red for the hatchback, and the sedan offers black and Pure White, plus Garnet Red, available for the first time. The GT gets 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels (in a dark grey finish for the hatchback or light grey metallic for the sedan) and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights. Choosing Garnet Red leather will also include red accent stitching in the interior, exterior mirrors in Jet Black Mica and black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels.

Now standard in this version are a windshield wiper de-icer, frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming, HomeLink wireless control system, auto-dimming driver's side exterior mirror and satin chrome accents on the steering wheel, plus push start button and glove box lever.

The GT comes all-equipped with Mazda's latest i-Activsense safety features, adding the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Traffic Sign Recognition, Smart City Brake Support Rear, Smart City Brake Support Rear Crossing, Traffic Jam Assist and full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display.

Mazda is now offering the Skyactiv-MT 6-speed manual gearbox with the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium hatchback FWD.

GT Turbo

Only available in sedan form, the turbo-fed Mazda3 is powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbo engine delivering 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque (with premium 93-octane fuel), paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. (With regular fuel, the engine delivers 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque).

The Mazda3 GT Turbo has everything the Mazda3 GT has and adds exterior styling features including gloss black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, gloss black front grille, larger tailpipes, and a "TURBO" badge. This sedan also gets a chrome lower front bumper accent.

The 2022 Mazda3 arrives at brand dealerships in Canada this coming winter.

See also: The Mazda CX-3 Is Returning for 2022 in Canada, Priced Starting at $21,800

See also: Mazda Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 CX-5 SUV

See also: Mazda Canada Announces Trim Details and Pricing for 2022 MX-30

Here is the full price list for the 2022 Mazda3: